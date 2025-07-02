Smart Robots Market Global Forecast to 2030, with Profiles of iRobot, Softbank Robotics, ABB, Kuka, Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric, Amazon, Hanson Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, and Kongsberg Maritime

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Robots Market by Component, Type, Operating Environment, Mobility, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report categorizes the smart robots market by component, type, mobility, operating environment, application, and region. It outlines major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, with forecasts extending to 2030. Moreover, the report includes leadership mapping and detailed company analyses.

The global smart robots market is forecasted to expand significantly, from USD 16.20 billion in 2025 to USD 42.80 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.5% during this period. This upward trajectory is driven by escalating demand for automation aimed at boosting productivity, cutting costs, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Smart robots are increasingly integral in sectors such as logistics-where they streamline inventory management and delivery, and healthcare-supporting patient care and precision surgeries, addressing both labor shortages and the demand for accuracy.





Software Segment Dominates Market Share

Software will garner the largest market share due to its essential role in instilling intelligence, autonomy, and adaptability in smart robots. Unlike their conventional counterparts, smart robots leverage advanced software to process sensory input, make real-time decisions, and learn from experiences. Technologies like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision empower these capabilities. As smart robots become more prevalent in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, the demand for specialized software platforms designed to enhance performance and support customization grows.



Industrial Robots Poised for Highest Growth Rate

The industrial robots segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the smart robots market, driven by a surge in manufacturing automation. Industries including automotive, electronics, and food & beverage are implementing smart robots to boost efficiency and accuracy while lowering operational costs. Smart industrial robots, unlike traditional ones, utilize AI, ML, and computer vision to perform complex tasks, adapt to dynamic environments, and collaborate with human workers. Rising adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, ongoing labor shortages, and the demand for continuous operations are key growth drivers.



China Leads in Market Share by 2030

By 2030, China is predicted to dominate the Asia Pacific smart robots market. Rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and robust government support for robotics and automation catalyze this growth. As the largest global manufacturing hub, China is increasingly integrating smart robots to boost productivity and reduce labor costs across sectors like automotive, electronics, and agriculture. Government initiatives, such as Made in China 2025, further encourage AI integration and robotics innovation, with the aging population fueling demand in healthcare and elderly care sectors.



Research Coverage and Strategic Insights



This report provides a thorough understanding of the smart robots market, helping leaders/new entrants with approximate revenue figures, competitive insight, and strategic positioning. It highlights key market drivers, challenges, and potential opportunities for expansion and innovation. Detailed pointers include:

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights into product development, upcoming technologies, and new launches.

Market analysis across various regions for growth potential.

Comprehensive competitive assessment of leading players like iRobot Corporation and SoftBank Robotics Group.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 16.2 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 42.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption of AI- And Advanced Sensor Technology-Enabled Robots in Newer Applications Rising Deployment of IoT-Integrated Robots To Ensure Cost-Efficient Predictive Maintenance Increasing Government Investments in Advanced Robotics Development Surging Demand For Automation in Manufacturing To Improve Productivity And Reduce Human Errors

Restraints Data Privacy And Cybersecurity Concerns And Lack of Standardized Regulatory Framework Workforce Resistance Due To Job Displacement Concerns

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Smart Robots For Elderly Care, Disability Assistance, And Companionship Advancements in Swarm Intelligence Enabling Robots To Execute Complex Tasks With Ease Rising Demand For Cobots in Human-Robot Work Environments

Challenges Technical And Environmental Barriers Restricting Deployment in Critical Applications

Case Study Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players iRobot Corporation Softbank Robotics Group ABB Kuka Fanuc Corporation Yaskawa Electric Corporation Amazon Hanson Robotics Ltd. Blue Frog Robotics Kongsberg Maritime

Other Players Universal Robots A/S ECA Group Delaval Intuitive Surgical Neato Robotics, Inc. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. Rethink Robotics Aethon, Inc. Samsung Geckosystems Smart Robotics Rapid Robotics Anybotics Sota Robotics (HK) Limited Vecna Robotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwcvnu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment