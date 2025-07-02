Pet Dietary Supplements Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Nestle, Elanco, Virbac, Zoetis Services, Vetoquinol, Wellness Pet, Affinity Petcare, Thorne Vet, and Nutri-Pet Research

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Dogs, Cats, and Other Pet Types), Supplement Form (Tablets & Capsules, Powders, Soft Chews, and Other Supplement Forms), Supplement Type, Function, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet dietary supplements market is poised for robust growth, estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Pet owners are increasingly investing in dietary supplements to bolster pets' immunity, preempt joint issues, enhance digestive health, and manage conditions like allergies or anxiety. Products such as vitamins, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids are positioned as both solutions to current health concerns and instruments for maintaining long-term wellness. Supplements for joint health, with ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin, are particularly popular among owners of larger dog breeds seeking preventative care.

Personalization in pet health is driving market dynamics, with companies crafting products for specific life stages, dietary needs, and health concerns. This trend towards tailored pet care is indicative of wider consumer shifts favoring customization and specialization in purchasing decisions.

Market Disruption

The pet dietary supplements market is undergoing disruption due to changing consumer preferences, innovative product development, and shifts in retail landscapes. There's a marked preference for natural and organic ingredients, clean-label options, and personalized pet nutrition, spurred by technological advancements. This has opened the door for startups and niche brands employing unique formulations and direct-to-consumer approaches, challenging established players and reshaping the competitive terrain.

Dominance of Tablets and Capsules

Tablets and capsules command a substantial market share due to their longer shelf life, ease of storage, and portability, making them appealing to pet owners with active lifestyles. Their effectiveness in delivering precise amounts of active ingredients critical for conditions like joint health and digestive issues further solidifies their market position. These benefits are particularly advantageous for older pets or those needing sustained nutrient intake.

Rise of E-Commerce

The e-commerce segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR among distribution channels, revolutionizing how consumers acquire pet dietary supplements. Online platforms offer a plethora of options and convenience, meeting the modern consumer's demands for efficiency and ease. The ability to shop from home, access diverse product offerings, and enjoy flexible purchasing times significantly enhances the consumer experience.

North American Market Leadership

The North American region is expected to dominate the market, driven by the humanization of pets and an increasing focus on quality care. High pet ownership rates in the US and Canada, coupled with consumer awareness and investment in pet health, fuel demand for dietary supplements. This proactive health management translates into a growing market for products that promote joint health, skin condition, immunity, and overall vitality.

Key Interviews and Research Insights

Comprehensive interviews with key executives reveal strategic insights across various organizations. Companies like Nestle, Elanco, and H&H Group are pivotal players, each contributing to a multifaceted market landscape.

Additional players such as Nutramax Laboratories, Virbac, General Mills Inc., and others enhance the competitive spectrum.

Research Coverage and Opportunities

The report covers the market categorized by pet type, supplement type, supplement form, function, distribution channel, and region. It analyzes key factors driving growth, such as increased pet ownership and premium product costs. Opportunities stemming from the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels are highlighted, alongside challenges such as regulatory complexities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in Pet Ownership and Humanization Increase in Awareness of Pet Health Product Innovation in Supplement Forms

Restraints High Cost of Premium Products Lack of Veterinarian Endorsement

Opportunities Expansion of Pet Dietary Supplement Use Through Strategic Consumer Education Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms

Challenges Regulatory and Labeling Complexities Intense Competition and Brand Proliferation

Impact of Gen AI on Pet Dietary Supplements

Use of Gen AI in Pet Dietary Supplements Case Study Analysis AI-Powered Platform For Optimized Pet Health Management Impact on Pet Dietary Supplements Market Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Generative AI



Company Profiles

Key Players Nestle (Nestle Purina Petcare Company) Elanco H&H Group Swedencare Ab Mars, Incorporated General Mills Inc. Virbac Zoetis Services Vetoquinol Wellness Pet Affinity Petcare S.A Now Foods Foodscience Thorne Vet Nutri-Pet Research, Inc.

Other Players Nutramax Laboratories Vafo Group Nordic Naturals Ark Naturals Aniamor Growel Agrovet Pet Honesty Mcepharma Nutri-Vet Advacare Pharma



