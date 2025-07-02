Canada Consumer Lifestyles Report 2025 | Explore Consumer Attitudes, Behaviors, and Trends to Gain a Competitive Edge

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer Lifestyles provides valuable insights into the key attitudes and current perspectives of consumers, and how these influence their purchasing and consumption behaviours. It quantifies consumer behaviours, preferences and motivations, aligning them with broader trends.
The Consumer Lifestyles in Canada report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer landscape in Canada 2025
- Personal traits and values
- Canadians are concerned that the cost of everyday items is going up
- Baby Boomers give back to those in need
- Older generations place greater value on real world experiences
- Younger generations most optimistic their life will be better in the future
- Personal traits and values survey highlights
Home life and leisure time
- Consumers in Canada like engaging in personal interactions with friends
- Respondents desire value for money when travelling
- Home life and leisure time survey highlights
Eating and dietary habits
- Consumers look for healthy ingredients in food and beverages
- Younger generations most likely to claim to be too busy to prepare meals
- Older generations eat snacks while watching TV
- Gen Z more likely to be vegetarian
- Consumers ready to pay more for products with health and nutritional properties
- Eating and dietary habits survey highlights
Working life
- Older generations interested in working with like-minded individuals
- Consumers desire to find employment that provides time for both personal and work life
- Younger generations want to be a part of a prosperous company
- Consumers expect to work from home in the future
- Working life survey highlights
Health and wellness
- Consumers in Canada walk or hike for exercise
- Yoga the most popular stress-reduction activity among the Gen Z cohort
- Health and nutritional properties is the most influential product feature
- Gen Z frequently visit health-related or medical websites
- Health and wellness survey highlights
Shopping and spending
- Consumers in Canada have a fondness for great bargains
- Older generations consistently search for established or renowned names
- Gen Z consumers look for personalised shopping experiences
- Older generations say that buying eco-conscious products makes them feel good
- Consumers in Canada often sell used or second-hand items
- Gen Z regularly share or retweet companies' social media feed or posts
- Consumers in Canada highly trust friends and family recommendations
- Canadians set to increase spending on groceries the most
- Baby Boomers count on financial backing or government subsidies
- Shopping and spending survey highlights
