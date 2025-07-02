Canada Consumer Lifestyles Report 2025 | Explore Consumer Attitudes, Behaviors, and Trends to Gain a Competitive Edge

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumer Lifestyles provides valuable insights into the key attitudes and current perspectives of consumers, and how these influence their purchasing and consumption behaviours. It quantifies consumer behaviours, preferences and motivations, aligning them with broader trends.



The Consumer Lifestyles in Canada report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Overview market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer landscape in Canada 2025

Personal traits and values

Canadians are concerned that the cost of everyday items is going up

Baby Boomers give back to those in need

Older generations place greater value on real world experiences

Younger generations most optimistic their life will be better in the future

Personal traits and values survey highlights

Home life and leisure time

Consumers in Canada like engaging in personal interactions with friends

Respondents desire value for money when travelling

Home life and leisure time survey highlights

Eating and dietary habits

Consumers look for healthy ingredients in food and beverages

Younger generations most likely to claim to be too busy to prepare meals

Older generations eat snacks while watching TV

Gen Z more likely to be vegetarian

Consumers ready to pay more for products with health and nutritional properties

Eating and dietary habits survey highlights

Working life

Older generations interested in working with like-minded individuals

Consumers desire to find employment that provides time for both personal and work life

Younger generations want to be a part of a prosperous company

Consumers expect to work from home in the future

Working life survey highlights

Health and wellness

Consumers in Canada walk or hike for exercise

Yoga the most popular stress-reduction activity among the Gen Z cohort

Health and nutritional properties is the most influential product feature

Gen Z frequently visit health-related or medical websites

Health and wellness survey highlights

Shopping and spending

Consumers in Canada have a fondness for great bargains

Older generations consistently search for established or renowned names

Gen Z consumers look for personalised shopping experiences

Older generations say that buying eco-conscious products makes them feel good

Consumers in Canada often sell used or second-hand items

Gen Z regularly share or retweet companies' social media feed or posts

Consumers in Canada highly trust friends and family recommendations

Canadians set to increase spending on groceries the most

Baby Boomers count on financial backing or government subsidies

Shopping and spending survey highlights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34ftwk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.