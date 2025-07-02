ESG, Sustainable Finance and Sustainable Investing Workshop | Align Portfolios with Climate Goals Through Sustainable Investing (ONLINE EVENT: July 18, 2025)

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG, Sustainable Finance and Sustainable Investing" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This workshop provides a deep dive into ESG frameworks, sustainable finance products, regulatory developments, and practical implementation strategies.

In today's challenging and rapidly evolving financial landscape, sustainable finance and sustainable investments have continued to form a material component of lending and investment strategy for banks, asset managers, hedge funds/family offices, private markets, pension funds and insurers. Regulatory pressures, climate risks, and investor demand are driving market participants to integrate ESG and sustainability risk into their portfolio strategies and decision-making.

Conducted by a senior market practitioner with extensive international experience, the session combines expert insights, real-world case studies, and interactive exercises to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to master the complexities of sustainable investing while maximising financial and impact returns.

What will you learn

This course will provide the following key elements to understand Climate Change& Sustainable Investing:

Understand the fundamentals of ESG, sustainable finance and climate risk, and their relevance to investment performance

Explore the latest sustainable finance products and strategies across asset classes for banks, asset managers, and hedge funds

Awareness of global ESG regulations across the EU, UK, US and APAC, and their implications

Learn how to assess ESG data, understand climate risk, mitigate greenwashing risks, and integrate sustainability into investment processes

Develop actionable strategies to align portfolios with climate goals and stakeholder expectations

Who Should Attend:



From Banks, Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Private Banking and Private Equity/Credit firms, Pension Funds, Insurers:

CEOs

CFOs

Heads of Wholesale and Retail Lending and Origination

Portfolio Managers/Investment managers

CROs and Risk Managers

Sales and Distribution teams

Client and Regulatory Reporting Teams

Compliance and

Audit Managers

Key Topics Covered:

ESG and Sustainable investing Background and scope

Sustainability and ESG - Key components, ESG data, sustainability methodologies and metrics

Key Environmental, Social and Governance Criteria

ESG integration in investment decision-making

ESG Data - Aggregation, calibration, understanding quantitative and qualitative data and approximations

Measuring Non-financial impact of lending and investments

Methodologies of Sustainability Rating Agencies, and limitations

Climate Scenario Analysis

ESG Integration in Asset Management and Portfolio Strategies

ESG Integration within Fund Management - ESG Weightings and P&L, Product Governance, Key Risks

Best practices in ESG reporting

Sustainable Finance Regulation Internationally: UK, EU, US and APAC

Key frameworks: TCFD/SDR, SASB/ISSB/IFRS, GRI, SFDR, PRI, CDP, PCAF

Identifying Green Products - Green bonds, Sustainable Equity and ESG funds, Sustainability linked loans, etc.

Emerging trends: TNFD and Biodiversity finance, social bonds, Just transition, the role of blockchain and tokenisation in ESG investing

Numerous Case Studies

