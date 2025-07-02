China Tobacco Market Sales Data 2020-2024 & Forecasts to 2029 - Market Sees Modest Retail Sales Growth Amid Premium Brand Shift

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tobacco in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



In 2024, tobacco in China registered a modest increase in retail sales value, driven by rising unit price and a shift towards premium cigarette brands. Stricter regulatory measures and evolving consumer preferences in favour of reduced harm products are gradually re-shaping the tobacco market in China. Smoking prevalence continued its downward trajectory in 2024, reflecting rising health awareness and changing social perceptions, dropping to 24% of the adult population in 2024 from 26% in 2019.



Product coverage:

Cigarettes

Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal)

Cigars

Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco

E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal)

Smokeless Tobacco

E-Vapour Products

Heated Tobacco

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS



CIGARETTES IN CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premiumisation counters the downward trend in smoking prevalence

CNTC holds majority share benefitting from monopoly status

Small local grocers lead distribution as tobacco specialists gain traction

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Moderate growth expected for cigarettes in China

Polarisation of consumption is likely to intensify over the forecst period

Flavour capsules and slim variants set to drive growth

TAXATION AND PRICING

Taxation rates

Average cigarette pack price breakdown

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Affluent consumers drive demand for cigars

China Tobacco Sichuan Industry Corp dominates cigars as premiumisation drives category growth

Tobacco specialists is the dominant channel thanks to curated in-store experience

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cigars to grow marginally over the forecast period driven by product innovation

Standard cigars will remain dominant outpacing small cigars

SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

E-vapour products in China continue to contract amid ban on flavours

RELX Technology Co Ltd maintains leadership due to innovation in compliant products

Tobacco specialist stores remain dominant channel in post-regulatory landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-vapour products to face sustained downturn amid regulatory shift

Innovation in e-vapour products will centre on compliant products

Tobacco specialists to remain dominant in e-vapour distribution

CATEGORY INDICATORS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ps7sr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.