China Tobacco Market Sales Data 2020-2024 & Forecasts to 2029 - Market Sees Modest Retail Sales Growth Amid Premium Brand Shift

In 2024, tobacco in China registered a modest increase in retail sales value, driven by rising unit price and a shift towards premium cigarette brands. Stricter regulatory measures and evolving consumer preferences in favour of reduced harm products are gradually re-shaping the tobacco market in China. Smoking prevalence continued its downward trajectory in 2024, reflecting rising health awareness and changing social perceptions, dropping to 24% of the adult population in 2024 from 26% in 2019.
Product coverage:
- Cigarettes
- Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal)
- Cigars
- Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco
- E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal)
- Smokeless Tobacco
- E-Vapour Products
- Heated Tobacco
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Legislation Summary at a Glance
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Reduced harm
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
CIGARETTES IN CHINA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premiumisation counters the downward trend in smoking prevalence
- CNTC holds majority share benefitting from monopoly status
- Small local grocers lead distribution as tobacco specialists gain traction
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Moderate growth expected for cigarettes in China
- Polarisation of consumption is likely to intensify over the forecst period
- Flavour capsules and slim variants set to drive growth
TAXATION AND PRICING
- Taxation rates
- Average cigarette pack price breakdown
- Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN CHINA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Affluent consumers drive demand for cigars
- China Tobacco Sichuan Industry Corp dominates cigars as premiumisation drives category growth
- Tobacco specialists is the dominant channel thanks to curated in-store experience
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Cigars to grow marginally over the forecast period driven by product innovation
- Standard cigars will remain dominant outpacing small cigars
SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN CHINA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- E-vapour products in China continue to contract amid ban on flavours
- RELX Technology Co Ltd maintains leadership due to innovation in compliant products
- Tobacco specialist stores remain dominant channel in post-regulatory landscape
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- E-vapour products to face sustained downturn amid regulatory shift
- Innovation in e-vapour products will centre on compliant products
- Tobacco specialists to remain dominant in e-vapour distribution
CATEGORY INDICATORS
