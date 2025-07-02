Morocco Tobacco Market Analysis Report 2025 | Heated Tobacco and E-Vapour Gain Popularity Among Morocco's Youth - Sales Data and Forecasts 2020-2029

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in Morocco" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive "Tobacco in Morocco" report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and dynamics at a national level.
Featuring the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, the report identifies the sectors fueling growth. It highlights leading companies and brands, offering strategic insights into the key influencers shaping the market, including changes in legislation, distribution, and pricing. With forecasts extending to 2029, the report delineates the anticipated transformation of the market landscape.
In 2024, Morocco's tobacco market underwent significant changes driven by the burgeoning popularity of alternative nicotine products, evolving regulatory frameworks, and heightened consumer price awareness. Heated tobacco and e-vapour products captured the attention of younger demographics, who perceive these options as less harmful and more socially permissible compared to traditional cigarettes.
Product coverage: The report encompasses a range of products, including Cigarettes (both illicit and legal), Cigars, Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (illicit and legal), Smokeless Tobacco, and Heated Tobacco.
Data coverage: This report provides extensive data coverage, including historical and forecasted market sizes, company share dynamics, brand performance, and distribution data.
Why purchase this report?
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Tobacco market landscape.
- Identify growth opportunities and the factors driving market changes.
- Develop an insight into the competitive environment, including the market's key players and top-selling brands.
- Leverage five-year forecasts to evaluate future market developments and strategic planning.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Reduced harm
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
CIGARETTES IN MOROCCO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Continued decline amid competition from e-vapour products
- Societe Marocaines des Tabacs maintains its lead
- Food/drink/tobacco specialists lead distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Low growth prospects for cigarettes amid rising prices
- Rising taxation will exert further pressure
- Consumer shift towards e-vapour products and illicit cigarettes
TAXATION AND PRICING
- Taxation rates
- Average cigarette pack price breakdown
CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN MOROCCO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cigars, cigarillos, and smoking tobacco sustain moderate growth amid tourism revival
- Societe Marocaines des Tabacs and North Africa Tobacco maintain their leading positions
- Tobacco specialists continue to dominate distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive outlook for cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco
- Societe Marocaines des Tabacs and North Africa Tobacco will retain their leads in cigars and cigarillos and pipe tobacco, respectively
- Travel and tourism boom set to boost on-trade tobacco sales
SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN MOROCCO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- E-vapour products and heated tobacco achieve robust growth
- Market for e-vapour products remains fragmented while HEETS dominates heated tobacco
- Tobacco specialists control distribution of e-vapour products and heated tobacco
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Historical growth slows as novelty value fades
- Growing demand for e-vapour products could drive consolidation
- Philip Morris' Iqos set to drive innovation in heated tobacco
