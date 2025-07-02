Morocco Tobacco Market Analysis Report 2025 | Heated Tobacco and E-Vapour Gain Popularity Among Morocco's Youth - Sales Data and Forecasts 2020-2029

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in Morocco" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive "Tobacco in Morocco" report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and dynamics at a national level.

Featuring the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, the report identifies the sectors fueling growth. It highlights leading companies and brands, offering strategic insights into the key influencers shaping the market, including changes in legislation, distribution, and pricing. With forecasts extending to 2029, the report delineates the anticipated transformation of the market landscape.

In 2024, Morocco's tobacco market underwent significant changes driven by the burgeoning popularity of alternative nicotine products, evolving regulatory frameworks, and heightened consumer price awareness. Heated tobacco and e-vapour products captured the attention of younger demographics, who perceive these options as less harmful and more socially permissible compared to traditional cigarettes.

Product coverage: The report encompasses a range of products, including Cigarettes (both illicit and legal), Cigars, Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (illicit and legal), Smokeless Tobacco, and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: This report provides extensive data coverage, including historical and forecasted market sizes, company share dynamics, brand performance, and distribution data.

Why purchase this report?

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Tobacco market landscape.

Identify growth opportunities and the factors driving market changes.

Develop an insight into the competitive environment, including the market's key players and top-selling brands.

Leverage five-year forecasts to evaluate future market developments and strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS



MARKET INDICATORS



MARKET DATA



DISCLAIMER



SOURCES



CIGARETTES IN MOROCCO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Continued decline amid competition from e-vapour products

Societe Marocaines des Tabacs maintains its lead

Food/drink/tobacco specialists lead distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low growth prospects for cigarettes amid rising prices

Rising taxation will exert further pressure

Consumer shift towards e-vapour products and illicit cigarettes

TAXATION AND PRICING

Taxation rates

Average cigarette pack price breakdown

CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN MOROCCO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Cigars, cigarillos, and smoking tobacco sustain moderate growth amid tourism revival

Societe Marocaines des Tabacs and North Africa Tobacco maintain their leading positions

Tobacco specialists continue to dominate distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco

Societe Marocaines des Tabacs and North Africa Tobacco will retain their leads in cigars and cigarillos and pipe tobacco, respectively

Travel and tourism boom set to boost on-trade tobacco sales

SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN MOROCCO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

E-vapour products and heated tobacco achieve robust growth

Market for e-vapour products remains fragmented while HEETS dominates heated tobacco

Tobacco specialists control distribution of e-vapour products and heated tobacco

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Historical growth slows as novelty value fades

Growing demand for e-vapour products could drive consolidation

Philip Morris' Iqos set to drive innovation in heated tobacco

