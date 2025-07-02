Nigeria Consumer Lifestyles Analysis Report 2025 | Explore Purchasing and Consumption Behaviours to Gain a Competitive Edge

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumer Lifestyles provides valuable insights into the key attitudes and current perspectives of consumers, and how these influence their purchasing and consumption behaviours. It quantifies consumer behaviours, preferences and motivations, aligning them with broader trends.



The Consumer Lifestyles in Nigeria report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Overview market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Consumer landscape in Nigeria 2025

Personal traits and values

Nigerians feel concerned that the cost of everyday items are going up

Time for myself - most prioritised by Gen Z

Nigerians say that their identity is acknowledged and embraced by the broader society

Consumers in Nigeria like to try new products and services

Millennials are looking forward to a brighter future

Personal traits and values survey highlights

Home life and leisure time

Cleaning and domestic chores - a leading home activity among all generations

Younger generations access social media accounts to edit profiles

Home life and leisure time survey highlights

Eating and dietary habits

Millennials are actively tracking their calorie intake

Baby Boomers more likely to be diabetic

Consumers are ready to pay more for products with health and nutritional properties

Eating and dietary habits survey highlights

Working life

Nigerians would like to start their own company

Working life survey highlights

Health and wellness

Health and nutritional properties is the most influential product feature

Millennials use apps to track health or fitness

Health and wellness survey highlights

Shopping and spending

Nigerians attempt to adopt a minimalist way of living

Gen X prefer purchasing a smaller quantity of items, but of superior quality

Gen Z pick their travel destinations based on the quality of shopping there

Older generations try to purchase locally-sourced products and services

Nigerians often share/swap items or services

Millennials regularly write reviews for a products or services

Consumers primarily trust friends and family recommendations

Consumers expect to increase spending on education the most

Older generations are content with the situation of their finances

Shopping and spending survey highlights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgf710

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.