Philippines Tobacco Industry Report 2025 | Economy Cigarette Brands Thrive as Filipino Consumers Tighten Budgets

Tobacco in the Philippines witnessed further decline in volume terms over 2024, in line with the falling smoking prevalence. The higher excise tax on cigarettes pushed up retail prices and deterred consumption, especially among the many consumers still facing high costs of living. Economy cigarette brands performed well in 2024 as many consumers remained cautious with spending and dealt with tighter household budgets.



The Tobacco in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal), Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS

CIGARETTES IN THE PHILIPPINES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Cigarettes witness further decline in retail volume sales

Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp remains category leader

Small local grocers dominate the distribution of cigarettes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cigarette consumption will continue to decline in the Philippines

Strategic focus on alternatives will enable incumbents to mitigate falling sales of cigarettes

Small local grocers will remain key distribution channel whilst illicit trade rises

TAXATION AND PRICING

Taxation rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2019-2024

Average cigarette pack price breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN THE PHILIPPINES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Cigars and cigarillos remains buoyant amid steady demand

Tabacalera Inc maintains its solid lead in cigars/cigarillos

Tobacco specialist retailers is key channel for cigars and cigarillos

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cigars and cigarillos anticipated to grow steadily

Brand promotions will target young adult smokers

Flavoured cigarillos should stimulate consumer interest

SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN THE PHILIPPINES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

E-vapour and heated tobacco registers robust value growth

Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp leads heated tobacco while closed vaping systems remain fragmented

Specialist retailers and e-commerce are important channels for e-vapour and heated tobacco products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Regulation of e-vapour products offers long-term benefits for the industry

Convenience will drive shift to closed vaping systems

Leading players to spearhead innovation in heated tobacco

