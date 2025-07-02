Philippines Tobacco Industry Report 2025 | Excise Tax Hike Deters Cigarette Consumption as Philippines Faces High Living Costs

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in the Philippines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tobacco in the Philippines witnessed further decline in volume terms over 2024, in line with the falling smoking prevalence. The higher excise tax on cigarettes pushed up retail prices and deterred consumption, especially among the many consumers still facing high costs of living. Economy cigarette brands performed well in 2024 as many consumers remained cautious with spending and dealt with tighter household budgets.
The Tobacco in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal), Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Legislation Summary at a Glance
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
CIGARETTES IN THE PHILIPPINES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cigarettes witness further decline in retail volume sales
- Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp remains category leader
- Small local grocers dominate the distribution of cigarettes
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Cigarette consumption will continue to decline in the Philippines
- Strategic focus on alternatives will enable incumbents to mitigate falling sales of cigarettes
- Small local grocers will remain key distribution channel whilst illicit trade rises
TAXATION AND PRICING
- Taxation rates
- Taxation and Duty Levies 2019-2024
- Average cigarette pack price breakdown
- Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN THE PHILIPPINES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cigars and cigarillos remains buoyant amid steady demand
- Tabacalera Inc maintains its solid lead in cigars/cigarillos
- Tobacco specialist retailers is key channel for cigars and cigarillos
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Cigars and cigarillos anticipated to grow steadily
- Brand promotions will target young adult smokers
- Flavoured cigarillos should stimulate consumer interest
SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN THE PHILIPPINES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- E-vapour and heated tobacco registers robust value growth
- Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp leads heated tobacco while closed vaping systems remain fragmented
- Specialist retailers and e-commerce are important channels for e-vapour and heated tobacco products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Regulation of e-vapour products offers long-term benefits for the industry
- Convenience will drive shift to closed vaping systems
- Leading players to spearhead innovation in heated tobacco
