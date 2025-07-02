Global Contract Logistics Report 2025: Contract Logistics Market to Grow 3.3% in 2025 Amid AI & M&A-Driven Transformation

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Logistics 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract logistics market is facing measured, regionally uneven growth & rapid technological change, as a wave of M&A activity redefines logistics landscape.

Use this report to refine your market strategy, identify growth opportunities and mitigate risk in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The global contract logistics sector faces variable regional dynamics as economic momentum shifts further towards Asia Pacific, while Europe and North America maintain modest growth weighed by inflationary pressures, high operating costs, and subdued consumer demand.

Global Contract Logistics 2025 analyses the global contract logistics market across key regions, verticals, and service segments, and explores how technology and M&A are shaping future competitiveness.

The Report Contains:

2024 & 2025 market sizing, growth rates and forecasts to 2029: split by region, major countries & market segment.

Global logistics contracts analysis: by region, provider, sector & contract length.

M&A strategic analysis: including coverage of significant deals, and impact on the contract logistics landscape.

Analysis of AI & the Robotics landscape: including real-life implementation.

Evaluation of automation adoption across key contract logistics players.

Competitive landscape analysis: profit margins, geographic & verticals coverage.

In depth company profiles and Top 10 rankings.

Report Highlights:

Asia Pacific leads global expansion.

Europe remains stagnant, reflecting a saturated and mature market.

Leading contract logistics players posted organic growth of 3-5% in 2024.

Contract awards remain concentrated in retail and automotive sectors.

Global contract logistics market will grow 3.3% in 2025.

Distribution remains the dominant segment globally.

M&A continues to reshape the competitive landscape.

Technology adoption accelerates.

Use the Report to:

Identify high-growth areas and effectively allocate resources.

Support competitive benchmarking and inform bid strategies.

Evaluate acquisition & partnership opportunities.

Understand innovation trends & implementation.

Benchmark automation practices & plan future investments.

Identify threats & opportunities, and refine market positioning.

Competitor intelligence & vendor selection.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Size

2.1 Global Contract Logistics Market

2.2 Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market

2.3 Europe Contract Logistics Market

2.4 North America Contract Logistics Market

3. Global Logistics Contracts Analysis

3.1 Contracts Awarded by Region

3.2 Contracts Awarded / Renewed by Logistics Provider

3.3 Contracts Awarded by Industry Sector

3.4 Contracts Awarded by Contract Length

4. Mergers & Acquisitions

5. AI and Robotics Landscape

5.1 Agility Robotics

5.2 Reflex Robotics

5.3 Dexterity

5.4 Ocado Mobile Robot System.

5.5 Amazon Robotics

5.6 Geek+

5.7 Locus Robotics

5.8 Dematic

6. Contract Logistics Players and Automation

6.1 GXO.

6.2 DHL Supply Chain

6.3 Wincanton / Inteq

6.4 CEVA Logistics

6.5 ID Logistics

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Top 10 Global Contract Logistics Companies

7.2 Profit Margins

7.3 Geographic Coverage

7.4 Industry Verticals Coverage

8. Company Profiles

8.1 DSV

8.2 GXO.

8.3 UPS

8.4 Ryder

8.5 LOGISTEED.

8.6 Kuehne+Nagel

8.7 CEVA Logistics

8.8 MAERSK

8.9 DHL Supply Chain

8.10 Geodis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b35rdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.