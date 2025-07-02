Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Global Forecast to 2030 | Strategic Alignments Boost Cannabinoid Therapies - Insights into Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market by Product Type, Compound Type, Application, Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market grew from USD 1.71 billion in 2024 to USD 2.04 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.80%.
The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is rapidly transforming the therapeutic landscape, presenting growth opportunities for organizations seeking to leverage cannabinoid-derived treatments. Stakeholders are strategically aligning to address emerging clinical, regulatory, and supply chain challenges while supporting greater patient access and integration into established healthcare protocols.
Dynamic collaboration across the biopharma, healthcare, and regulatory sectors is propelling adoption of cannabinoid therapies, while investments in advanced extraction and formulation technologies bolster market expansion. Regulatory shifts and increased clinical validation signal a maturing segment, drawing participation from leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers
- Regulatory agencies are differentiating between recreational and medical use, enabling new approval pathways and accelerating clinical research in cannabis pharmaceuticals.
- Major pharmaceutical and biotech firms are collaborating on proprietary cannabinoid derivatives to achieve competitive advantage and enhance product pipelines.
- Advanced delivery formats-such as microencapsulation and targeted delivery-are improving patient adherence and expanding the use of cannabinoids across therapeutic areas.
- Market access strategies now emphasize flexible distribution through direct-to-patient and traditional pharmacy channels to optimize coverage across diverse end-user groups.
- Real-world evidence initiatives and data-driven validation are strengthening payer confidence, paving the way for broader insurance coverage and long-term market sustainability.
Why This Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report Matters
- Delivers actionable, strategic insights for decision-makers navigating emerging regulatory, supply chain, and reimbursement challenges.
- Equips leaders with comprehensive segmentation and trend analysis essential for market positioning and forecasting.
- Supports investment and operational planning by shedding light on technological innovation, competitive dynamics, and evolving patient needs.
Conclusion
Senior leaders in the cannabis pharmaceuticals sector can leverage this strategic intelligence to confidently identify market opportunities and mitigate risks amid evolving therapeutic and regulatory landscapes. Informed action based on this report supports both near-term and long-term organizational objectives.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Capsule
8.2.1. Hard Shell
8.2.2. Soft Gel
8.3. Oil
8.3.1. Broad Spectrum
8.3.2. Full Spectrum
8.3.3. Isolate
8.4. Patch
8.5. Tincture
8.6. Topical
8.6.1. Cream
8.6.2. Lotion
8.6.3. Salve
9. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Compound Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cbd
9.3. Cbg
9.4. Cbn
9.5. Thc
10. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Dermatology
10.3. Neurological Disorders
10.4. Oncology Support
10.5. Pain Management
11. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Route Of Administration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Inhalation
11.3. Oral
11.4. Sublingual
11.5. Topical
12. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Direct To Patient Sales
12.3. Hospital Pharmacies
12.4. Online Pharmacies
12.5. Retail Pharmacies
13. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by End User
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Clinics
13.3. Homecare
13.4. Hospitals
13.5. Specialized Centers
Companies Featured
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Tilray Brands, Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
- Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
- Organigram Holdings Inc.
- Hexo Corp.
- MediPharm Labs Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn3yte
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.