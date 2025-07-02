Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Global Forecast to 2030 | Strategic Alignments Boost Cannabinoid Therapies - Insights into Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market by Product Type, Compound Type, Application, Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market grew from USD 1.71 billion in 2024 to USD 2.04 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.80%.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is rapidly transforming the therapeutic landscape, presenting growth opportunities for organizations seeking to leverage cannabinoid-derived treatments. Stakeholders are strategically aligning to address emerging clinical, regulatory, and supply chain challenges while supporting greater patient access and integration into established healthcare protocols.

Dynamic collaboration across the biopharma, healthcare, and regulatory sectors is propelling adoption of cannabinoid therapies, while investments in advanced extraction and formulation technologies bolster market expansion. Regulatory shifts and increased clinical validation signal a maturing segment, drawing participation from leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Regulatory agencies are differentiating between recreational and medical use, enabling new approval pathways and accelerating clinical research in cannabis pharmaceuticals.

Major pharmaceutical and biotech firms are collaborating on proprietary cannabinoid derivatives to achieve competitive advantage and enhance product pipelines.

Advanced delivery formats-such as microencapsulation and targeted delivery-are improving patient adherence and expanding the use of cannabinoids across therapeutic areas.

Market access strategies now emphasize flexible distribution through direct-to-patient and traditional pharmacy channels to optimize coverage across diverse end-user groups.

Real-world evidence initiatives and data-driven validation are strengthening payer confidence, paving the way for broader insurance coverage and long-term market sustainability.

Why This Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report Matters

Delivers actionable, strategic insights for decision-makers navigating emerging regulatory, supply chain, and reimbursement challenges.

Equips leaders with comprehensive segmentation and trend analysis essential for market positioning and forecasting.

Supports investment and operational planning by shedding light on technological innovation, competitive dynamics, and evolving patient needs.

Conclusion

Senior leaders in the cannabis pharmaceuticals sector can leverage this strategic intelligence to confidently identify market opportunities and mitigate risks amid evolving therapeutic and regulatory landscapes. Informed action based on this report supports both near-term and long-term organizational objectives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Capsule

8.2.1. Hard Shell

8.2.2. Soft Gel

8.3. Oil

8.3.1. Broad Spectrum

8.3.2. Full Spectrum

8.3.3. Isolate

8.4. Patch

8.5. Tincture

8.6. Topical

8.6.1. Cream

8.6.2. Lotion

8.6.3. Salve



9. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Compound Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cbd

9.3. Cbg

9.4. Cbn

9.5. Thc



10. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Dermatology

10.3. Neurological Disorders

10.4. Oncology Support

10.5. Pain Management



11. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Route Of Administration

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Inhalation

11.3. Oral

11.4. Sublingual

11.5. Topical



12. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Direct To Patient Sales

12.3. Hospital Pharmacies

12.4. Online Pharmacies

12.5. Retail Pharmacies



13. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Clinics

13.3. Homecare

13.4. Hospitals

13.5. Specialized Centers



Companies Featured

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Hexo Corp.

MediPharm Labs Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn3yte

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.