Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 July 2025 at 12:00 pm EEST
Sampo has filed an application to extend the Group’s Partial Internal Model
Following the legal merger of If and Topdanmark on 1 July 2025, Sampo has filed an application to the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) to extend the Group’s Partial Internal Model to include the operations formerly under Topdanmark. Sampo expects that the application process will be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 at the latest.
Sampo estimates that the extended model could reduce the group-level solvency capital requirement by around EUR 60-90 million.
