Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 July 2025 at 12:00 pm EEST

Sampo has filed an application to extend the Group’s Partial Internal Model

Following the legal merger of If and Topdanmark on 1 July 2025, Sampo has filed an application to the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) to extend the Group’s Partial Internal Model to include the operations formerly under Topdanmark. Sampo expects that the application process will be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 at the latest.

Sampo estimates that the extended model could reduce the group-level solvency capital requirement by around EUR 60-90 million.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com