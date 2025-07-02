United States Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology and Mycology Market Forecasts and Supplier Shares: Supplier Shares and Future Forecasts Revealed for Major Infectious Disease Tests

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 U.S. Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology and Mycology Market Forecasts and Supplier Shares: Shares, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Respiratory, STD, Gastrointestinal and Other Microbiology Tests" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest database offers an in-depth analysis of the infectious disease testing landscape, highlighting the 2023 supplier shares and projecting the volume and sales forecasts from 2023 to 2028.
It encompasses a detailed overview of 100 major infectious disease tests, providing insights into the companies involved in the development and marketing of innovative technologies and products tailored to specific tests.
This extensive collection covers a broad array of infectious diseases, providing vital data and forecasts for tests related to:
- AIDS/HIV
- Adenovirus
- Aeromonads
- Bartonella
- Blastocystis Hominis
- Campylobacter
- Candida
- Carbapenemase
- Chancroid
- Chlamydia
- Clostridium
- Coronavirus
- Coxsackievirus
- Cryptosporidium
- Cyclospora
- CMV
- E. Coli
- Echovirus
- Encephalitis
- Enterovirus
- EBV
- Giardia
- Gonorrhea
- Granuloma Inguinale
- Hantavirus
- H. Pylori
- Hepatitis
- Herpes
- Influenza
- Legionella
- Lyme Disease
- Lymphogranuloma
- Malaria
- Measles
- Meningitis
- Microsporidium
- Mononucleosis
- Mumps
- Mycoplasma
- Norovirus
- HPV
- Parvovirus
- Pneumonia
- Polyomaviruses
- Pseudomonas
- Rabies
- RSV
- Rhinovirus
- Rotavirus
- Rubella
- Salmonella
- Septicemia
- Shigella
- Staphylococci
- Streptococci
- Syphilis
- Toxoplasmosis
- Trichomonas
- TB
- Vibrio
- West Nile
- Yersinia
The database serves as a critical resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the current market dynamics and future trends shaping the infectious disease testing sector. By analyzing the competitive landscape and pinpointing strategic areas for growth, businesses can make informed decisions on investments and initiatives to gain a competitive edge.
