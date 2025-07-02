Saudi Arabia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Outlook to 2028, with Kardex Remstar, Dematic, SSI Schaefer, Honeywell, Daifuku, Vanderlande, Murata Machinery, Knapp, Swisslog & Interroll

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Market Outlook to 2028" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian automated storage and retrieval systems market has achieved a valuation of USD 274 million, supported by the increasing demand for efficient warehouse management, the expansion of e-commerce, and enhanced supply chain processes. Technological advancements, including robotics and AI, contribute significantly to this growth, optimizing the functionality of automated systems.

Key hubs driving the market are Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Riyadh, as a central trading nexus, attracts considerable investment in logistics and technology. Jeddah's port supports international commerce, while Dammam's industrial importance underscores the demand for warehousing automation.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia introduced regulations mandating automated systems in logistics, aiming to boost supply chain efficacy as part of Vision 2030, a national strategy to diversify the economy and bolster logistics competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Segmentation

By Type: Segmentation includes unit load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, and shuttle systems. Dominance by unit load AS/RS is attributed to its capability for high-volume handling and space efficiency, proving beneficial in manufacturing and retail sectors,

where automation reduced costs and increased efficiency.

By Application: Among various sectors, retail leads in application, prompted by soaring e-commerce needs for efficient inventory management. Retailers invest in automated systems for quick, accurate order processing, critical for meeting competitive market demands. The push towards omnichannel retailing further augments the necessity for automated solutions.

Saudi Arabia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Competitive Landscape

The market is defined by the presence of key players, both local and international. Companies continuously innovate and form strategic alliances to enhance market positions, integrating AI and IoT to stay current with market trends.

Saudi Arabia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Automation Demand: Industries drive automation adoption to streamline operations, cut costs, and boost productivity. Globally, automation is expected to reach USD 200 billion in 2024, significant in logistics and warehousing.

E-commerce Expansion: E-commerce growth, with sales projected to reach USD 6 trillion, necessitates efficient storage systems. Companies are scaling automation investments to manage inventory and order influx, with Saudi e-commerce expected to grow 12.10% annually, highlighting advanced storage needs.

Efficient Inventory Management: Accurate, streamlined inventory control is vital. In 2024, the inventory management software market is projected to hit USD 2.19 billion, emphasizing the shift to automated systems to balance costs and efficiency.

Market Challenges

Initial Investment: High setup costs, ranging from USD 750,000 to USD 2 million, can inhibit adoption, particularly among SMEs. ROI timelines often deter investment decisions.

Technological Integration: Compatibility between new and existing systems poses integration challenges, with 39% of businesses reporting significant issues. Training and support investments are crucial to mitigate productivity losses.

Saudi Arabia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Future Outlook

The market is poised to achieve USD 489.34 million by 2033, fueled by technological progresses and increased automation demands. The ongoing e-commerce boom will sustain strong demand for innovative storage solutions.

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements: Integration of AI and machine learning in systems boosts operational efficiency, offering business optimization opportunities.

Emerging Markets Expansion: The Middle East and Asia are emerging markets ripe for automated systems adoption, driven by significant infrastructural investment and logistics enhancements.

