Legal Cannabis Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $110 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Cannabis Legalization in Europe and Latin America Unlocks New Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Cannabis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Legal Cannabis was estimated at US$33.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$110.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The global legal cannabis market has witnessed unprecedented growth due to increasing legalization, rising medical applications, and shifting consumer attitudes towards cannabis use. Governments worldwide are recognizing the economic and medicinal potential of cannabis, leading to widespread regulatory reforms. The legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in key markets such as the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe has created significant business opportunities. The increasing awareness of cannabis-derived compounds, such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), has fueled demand across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, wellness, cosmetics, and food and beverages.

The expansion of cannabis cultivation and product innovation, including edibles, oils, tinctures, and infused beverages, has further contributed to market growth. Additionally, investments in cannabis research have led to the development of new medical treatments for chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety, and neurological disorders. The integration of technology in cannabis cultivation and distribution, such as AI-driven crop monitoring and blockchain-enabled supply chain tracking, has enhanced operational efficiency. With evolving regulatory frameworks and increasing consumer acceptance, the legal cannabis industry is poised for sustained expansion.



What Are the Emerging Trends in the Legal Cannabis Industry?



The legal cannabis industry is undergoing significant transformation, with several key trends shaping its future. One of the most notable trends is the growing demand for cannabis-based wellness and healthcare products, including CBD-infused supplements, skincare, and functional beverages. Another important trend is the expansion of cannabis retail and e-commerce platforms, making cannabis products more accessible to consumers through online sales and home delivery services. The rise of premium and artisanal cannabis products has also gained traction, with consumers seeking high-quality, sustainably grown strains.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of cannabis in the pet care industry, with CBD-based treatments for anxiety and pain relief in animals, is expanding the market`s scope. Technological advancements in cannabis cultivation, such as hydroponics and vertical farming, are improving crop yields and product consistency. Moreover, the rise of corporate investments and mergers in the cannabis sector is accelerating industry consolidation, leading to the emergence of multinational cannabis brands. As global regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, cross-border cannabis trade and international market expansion are becoming significant growth drivers.



What Challenges Are Hindering the Growth of the Legal Cannabis Market?



Despite the strong growth trajectory, the legal cannabis market faces several challenges that could impact its long-term expansion. One of the primary barriers is regulatory uncertainty, as cannabis laws vary significantly across different jurisdictions, creating compliance complexities for businesses. The ongoing stigma surrounding cannabis use, particularly in conservative regions, remains a challenge for mainstream acceptance. Additionally, banking and financial restrictions on cannabis businesses due to federal regulations in certain countries limit access to traditional funding and payment processing services.

The illicit cannabis market continues to compete with legal businesses, as black-market operators often offer lower prices without taxation and regulatory costs. Supply chain issues, including inconsistent product quality and shortages, can also disrupt market stability. The lack of standardized testing and labeling requirements poses concerns about product safety and efficacy. Furthermore, high taxation and compliance costs associated with legal cannabis production can impact profitability for small and mid-sized businesses. Overcoming these challenges requires regulatory clarity, better consumer education, and continued industry collaboration to ensure sustainable market growth.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Legal Cannabis Market?



The growth in the legal cannabis market is driven by increasing global legalization efforts, expanding medical research, and rising consumer demand for cannabis-based wellness products. The growing acceptance of cannabis as an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals has boosted medical cannabis sales, while the recreational segment continues to attract new users. The expansion of cannabis retail infrastructure, including dispensaries and e-commerce platforms, has improved product accessibility.

Investments in cannabis technology, from genetic engineering to AI-powered analytics, have enhanced cultivation efficiency and product innovation. Additionally, the increasing adoption of sustainable cannabis farming practices has strengthened market appeal among environmentally conscious consumers. As legalization continues to spread across new regions, the global legal cannabis market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Ayr Wellness, Canopy Growth, Columbia Care and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Marijuana Source segment, which is expected to reach US$67.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.4%. The Hemp Source segment is also set to grow at 26.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.8% CAGR to reach $25.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Source (Marijuana Source, Hemp Source)

Derivative (Cannabidiol Derivative, Tetrahydrocannabinol Derivative, Other Derivatives)

End-Use (Medical End-Use, Recreational End-Use, Industrial End-Use)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Legal Cannabis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Legalization Momentum Across Medical and Recreational Segments Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Cannabis Products

Rising Consumer Acceptance and Normalization of Cannabis Use Propels Demand in Mainstream Wellness and Lifestyle Categories

Expansion of Cannabis-Derived Product Portfolios Strengthens Business Case for Diversified Revenue Streams

Growth in Demand for Functional Wellness and Alternative Therapies Drives Adoption of CBD- and THC-Infused Formulations

Advancements in Cultivation Technologies and Controlled Environment Agriculture Spur Yield Efficiency and Product Consistency

Increasing Focus on Cannabis Testing and Quality Assurance Throws the Spotlight on Standardization and Regulatory Compliance

Integration of AI and Precision Agriculture Tools Enhances Crop Monitoring and Optimizes Production Cost Structures

Surging Investment in Cannabis Retail Chains and E-Commerce Channels Drives Market Penetration and Brand Visibility

Rapid Evolution of Edibles, Beverages, and Topicals Generates Demand for Innovation in Formulation and Delivery Systems

Medical Cannabis Adoption for Chronic Pain, PTSD, and Neurological Disorders Sustains Growth in Therapeutic Applications

Expansion of Cannabis Legalization in Europe and Latin America Unlocks New Global Growth Opportunities

Strategic Partnerships Between CPG Giants and Cannabis Startups Accelerate Product Innovation and Market Access

Implementation of Track-and-Trace Systems and Digital Compliance Frameworks Strengthens Regulatory Transparency

Rising Interest in Minor Cannabinoids (CBG, CBN, THCV) Spurs Product Differentiation and R&D Investment

Legalization of Adult-Use Markets in U.S. States and Canadian Provinces Drives Surge in Dispensary Openings and Consumption

Growth in the Senior and Female Consumer Base Expands Market Reach and Drives Demand for Microdosing and Low-THC Products

OEM Innovations in Cannabis Vaping Devices and Inhalation Technologies Propel Adoption of Discreet and Portable Formats

Challenges in Banking, Insurance, and Cross-Border Trade Regulations Create Opportunities for Fintech and Blockchain Integration

Rising Importance of Sustainability and Organic Cultivation Methods Strengthens Brand Positioning Among Eco-Conscious Consumers

Increase in Cannabis Tourism and Hospitality Experiences Generates Demand for Experiential Product and Service Offerings

Post-Legalization Price Compression and Market Saturation in Mature Regions Drive Consolidation and Efficiency Strategies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Legal Cannabis market report

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Ayr Wellness

Canopy Growth

Columbia Care

Cresco Labs

Cronos Group

Curaleaf Holdings

Green Thumb Industries

Harvest Health & Recreation

iAnthus Capital Holdings

Jushi Holdings

Liberty Health Sciences

MedMen Enterprises

Planet 13 Holdings

Stiiizy

TerrAscend Corp.

Tilray Brands

Trulieve Cannabis

Vireo Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf54hz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment