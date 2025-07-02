Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Business Analysis Report 202s | Market to Grow by $67.5 Billion by 2030 - Emergence of Rare Cannabinoids Creating Opportunities for Niche Therapies

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cannabis-based pharmaceuticals are emerging as a transformative segment within the global healthcare industry, driven by increasing scientific validation of cannabinoids for medical applications. The legalization of medical cannabis in numerous countries has fueled research and development (R&D) efforts, leading to the approval of cannabis-derived drugs for conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain. Additionally, shifting regulatory frameworks and growing physician acceptance are paving the way for cannabis-based formulations to be integrated into mainstream healthcare.

What Are the Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market?



The growth in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market is driven by several factors, including expanding medical cannabis legalization, increased R&D investment, and growing patient demand for alternative treatments. Regulatory approvals for cannabis-based drugs in North America and Europe have legitimized the sector, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop new formulations. The opioid crisis has also contributed to the demand for non-addictive pain management solutions, positioning cannabis as a viable alternative.

Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems and precision dosing are improving the efficacy of cannabis-based medications, further accelerating market growth. As global healthcare systems continue to recognize the benefits of medical cannabis, the pharmaceutical cannabis sector is poised for significant expansion.



How Are Advancements in Cannabis Research Expanding Pharmaceutical Applications?



Ongoing clinical research has uncovered the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), leading to the development of prescription cannabis-based drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in cannabinoid extraction and formulation technologies to enhance bioavailability, stability, and targeted delivery.

Advances in nanotechnology and encapsulation methods are improving the efficacy of oral, transdermal, and inhalable cannabis medications. Additionally, the exploration of minor cannabinoids such as cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) is expanding the therapeutic scope of cannabis pharmaceuticals, potentially leading to new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, anxiety disorders, and autoimmune conditions.



Which Therapeutic Areas Are Driving the Demand for Cannabis Pharmaceuticals?



The primary demand for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals comes from patients suffering from chronic pain, neurological disorders, and mental health conditions. Epidiolex, a CBD-based drug, has gained FDA approval for treating rare forms of epilepsy, while Sativex, an oral spray containing THC and CBD, is widely used for multiple sclerosis-related spasticity.

The growing acceptance of cannabis for pain management is leading to its adoption as an alternative to opioids, particularly for cancer and arthritis patients. Additionally, ongoing research into cannabis-based treatments for anxiety, PTSD, and sleep disorders is expanding the potential applications of cannabis pharmaceuticals.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sativex Brand segment, which is expected to reach US$52.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 60.1%. The Epidiolex Brand segment is also set to grow at 49.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 51.8% CAGR to reach $10.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Clinical Research Supporting Therapeutic Use of Cannabinoids

Rising Acceptance of Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals in Mainstream Medicine

Expansion of Prescription-Based Cannabis Products Driving Market Maturity

Advancements in Formulation Science Improving Bioavailability and Efficacy

Increased Investment From Pharmaceutical Companies Accelerating Drug Development

Emergence of Rare Cannabinoids Creating Opportunities for Niche Therapies

Rising Demand for Chronic Pain and Neurological Disorder Treatments

Integration of Cannabis Into Palliative and Cancer Care Expanding Patient Base

Development of GMP-Compliant Manufacturing Facilities Elevating Product Standards

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Enhancing Patient Compliance

Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Medicine Driving Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Professional Education Enhancing Prescribing Confidence

Digital Health Platforms Facilitating Cannabis-Based Treatment Accessibility

Growth in International Medical Cannabis Programs Supporting Export Markets

Focus on Standardized Dosing and Consistency Building Trust in Pharmaceutical Cannabis

