Delfin Midstream Enters into an Agreement with Siemens Energy to Reserve Gas Turbine Manufacturing Capacity, Expects Fall Final Investment Decision for its Leading US Energy Infrastructure Project

Enters into Early Works program with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch in preparation for the EPCI contracting and execution of the project

HOUSTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Siemens Energy Inc. (“Siemens Energy”) to reserve manufacturing capacity for four SGT-750 Gas Turbine Mechanical Drive Packages. Delfin also announced that it has agreed to an Early Works program with Samsung Heavy Industries (“SHI”) and Black & Veatch Inc. (“B&V”) to further detail FLNG vessel design specifications as basis for the Lump-Sum Turn-Key Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Integration (“EPCI”) contract and to prepare both contractors for the execution of the project. The Company’s activities are in support of a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) anticipated in the Fall of 2025 for its leading US energy infrastructure project under development in Louisiana and offshore in the Gulf.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the development of Delfin’s critical energy infrastructure project. Following the successful issuance of the deepwater port license by MARAD, all workstreams are on schedule and the project is currently on track for FID in the Fall of 2025. By making this large investment to lock-in critical manufacturing capacity, we have secured our execution schedule with the anticipated delivery of our first FLNG Vessel from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in 2029.”

Karim Amin, Siemens Energy Executive Board Member said: “Siemens Energy is excited to support Delfin’s energy infrastructure project by providing the critical Gas Turbine Mechanical Drive packages the Company needs as it moves towards delivering the first offshore LNG project in the United States. The modular design, high power-to-weight ratio and ability to operate under diverse conditions make Siemens Energy gas turbines an innovative and ideal technology solution for this leading low emissions energy infrastructure project.”

The agreement with Siemens Energy reserves manufacturing capacity for four SGT-750 Gas Turbine Mechanical Drive Packages which will be used to drive the mixed-refrigerant compressors for Delfin’s LNG liquefaction system. Delfin’s Early Works program agreement with Samsung and B&V will further detail FLNG Vessel #1 design specifications as basis for the Lump-Sum Turn-Key EPCI contract. This work will de-risk project execution and ensure both contractors are prepared for immediate project execution following a positive FID.

On March 21, 2025, Delfin LNG LLC (“Delfin LNG”), a subsidiary of Delfin, received the first deepwater port license from the Maritime Administration (“MARAD”) authorizing Delfin LNG to own, construct, operate, and export Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) from the United States. The license was issued pursuant to the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 and MARAD’s 2017 Record of Decision and is in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Unleashing American Energy,” signed January 20, 2025.

Delfin is a leader in LNG export infrastructure utilizing low-cost floating LNG technology. Delfin’s brownfield deepwater port requires minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three floating LNG vessels producing up to 13.2 million tonnes of LNG annually. The Delfin floating LNG project has the potential to not only be the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the United States, but a significant economic contributor and job creator over the long-term.

About Delfin

Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three FLNG Vessels producing up to 13.2 MTPA of LNG. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of America. Delfin LNG received a deepwater port license from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Additional information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

