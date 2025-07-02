The Ensign Group Purchases Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, it acquired the real estate to Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Duncanville, Texas. The facility will be operated by a third-party operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

“We are delighted to add this facility to Standard Bearer’s portfolio in Texas,” said Chad Keetch, Ensign's Chief Investment Officer. “Standard Bearer is always looking for opportunities to acquire real estate and work with other quality operators. We identified this facility and operating partner as tremendous fits for our organization and are very excited to work together,” he added.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Timber Springs Transitional Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

These acquisitions are effective as of July 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 348 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 146 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 348 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

