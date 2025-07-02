Chaska, MN, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corporation (OTC: MLMC) VOCL Launches Game-Changing Creator Features: Streaming, Go

Live, Live Chat, Premieres, Dedicated Shows Feed & Monetization.

VOCL is not just another social platform—it's a mission-driven movement by the Mike

Lindell Media Corporation empowering creators, elevating truth, and building real

community.

“VOCL was born out of the fight to save our country. After witnessing firsthand the

censorship and interference surrounding our elections, I knew we needed a platform

where truth could be spoken freely. VOCL is where patriots, believers, and truth-tellers

come together to stand for freedom and demand safe and secure elections.”

— Mike Lindell, Founder of VOCL



What’s New on VOCL?



Streaming and Go Live



Creators can now stream or broadcast in real time to their audience. Whether you're podcasting,

preaching, reporting, or hosting a panel, VOCL puts the power in your hands to go live and

engage your audience instantly.







Live Chat



Real-time conversation is here. Engage directly with your audience, take questions live, and

make your shows interactive and personal.







Premiere Videos



Schedule your pre-recorded content to release like a live event. Let your audience gather, watch

together, and interact as it airs.



All-New "Shows" Feed



Watch your favorite LindellTV shows and featured creators in one powerful, easy-to-navigate

hub. Users can comment, ask questions, and connect directly with the host, building deeper

engagement and authentic connection.







Monetization Tools for Creators



Creators now have a simple and powerful way to receive support from their audience—either

one-time support or monthly contributions.



Support the voices you trust. Build the platform you believe in.



Fans can directly support the shows and content they love. Plus, a portion of every contribution

goes to the Mike Lindell Legal Defense Fund, helping to defend the integrity of our elections

and protect the future of our country.

Why VOCL Is Better Than Mainstream Social Media



Big Tech has turned its back on free speech. Algorithms suppress, platforms silence, and creators

are left powerless. VOCL changes that.



 No censorship or shadow banning

 Home for patriots, believers, and truth-tellers

 Real connection between creators and community

 Tools built for growth and impact—not manipulation

 A platform that stands for truth and gives back to the cause



“VOCL gives creators a voice, a community, and the tools to lead without compromise. And

we’re just getting started.”

— VOCL Team





About VOCL



VOCL is the premiere social media platform built for creators who refuse to be silenced.

Whether you're a podcaster, broadcaster, truth-teller, or patriot, VOCL gives you the space, tools,

and support to grow your audience and make an impact.



We’re not just another app. We’re a platform with a purpose.





JOIN THE MOVEMENT



Watch. Stream. Go Live. Get Supported. Speak Freely.

Ready to create, connect, and grow without limits? Get VOCL.

Visit VOCL.com or download the VOCL app from your device’s app store today.

To learn more about becoming a VOCL creator, email Renee@LindellTV.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:



Email: Renee@LindellTV.com



682-229-7476

GregM@LindellTV.com





ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as

frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and VOCL.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

Visit WWW.LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of Mike Lindell Media, Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would”, “will”: and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The Company believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, its ability to attract viewers to its platforms, its ability to attract advertisers and paid users to its platforms, the number and size of competitors and the mix of its products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s operations, dependence on its access to WHITE HOUSE events and press conferences, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to its operations as a news outlet and social media platform.