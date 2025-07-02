BizClik Announces Finalists for the 2025 Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

Celebrating Innovation, Excellence, and Leadership Across Global Supply Networks





London, UK – 2nd July 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B digital media and events company, is proud to announce the finalists for the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025 . The awards ceremony will take place on 24 September 2025, immediately following Day 2 of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, at 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Now in their second year, the awards are a cornerstone of the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE portfolio. They spotlight the companies, initiatives, and individuals driving progress across procurement, supply chain, logistics, and operational excellence.

This year’s awards are sponsored by GEP, SAP, Coupa, and Amazon Business.

Record-Breaking Entries and Esteemed Judges

With hundreds of nominations submitted across 18 categories, the competition attracted a diverse range of entries from around the globe. Each submission was assessed by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including:

Rebecca Simpson, Chief Procurement Officer, Royal Mail

Nina Bomberg, Chief Procurement Officer, Hamburger Energiewerke GmbH

Jarrod Glover, Director of Cost Management & Procurement, Santander

Paul Williams, Director, Head of Supply Chain Sustainability, Deutsche Bank

Their rigorous evaluation has produced a shortlist that showcases the full spectrum of innovation in procurement and supply chain, from sustainability and digital transformation to operational leadership and strategic sourcing.

Finalists include Uber, Lenovo, Royal Mail, MTN Group, Karsan Automotive, and more.

View the full list of finalists .

Awards Ceremony Details

Winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala on 24 September 2025, hosted at 8 Northumberland Avenue in central London. The event will welcome over 300 senior executives for an evening of celebration, global recognition, and high-level networking.

Attendance is by invitation only, ensuring an exclusive environment for peer recognition and meaningful connections among global procurement and supply chain leaders.

Winners will be featured across Procurement Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, and the wider BizClik network.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship packages are available for both Headline and Category tiers, providing:

Direct engagement with C-suite decision-makers

Premium visibility across BizClik’s digital and event platforms

Brand alignment with global leadership in procurement and supply chain excellence



To discuss tailored sponsorship opportunities, contact: rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company, producing sector-focused content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, fintech, AI, and more. Through magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and industry-leading events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences, driving strategic engagement and business growth.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Media Contacts

Alice Page

Commercial Promotions & Communications Director, BizClik

alice.page@bizclikmedia.com

Beckie Jordan

Events Media Director, BizClik

rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com