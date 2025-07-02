Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 2 July 2025 at 14:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com to publish January-June 2025 Half-year Report on 17 July 2025

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish the January-June 2025 Half-year Report on Thursday 17 July 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at www.verklive.com or at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en after publishing the report.

After the events, an on-demand presentation recording is available on the company’s investors website.



For further information



investors@verkkokauppa.com



Lauri Kutila, Head of Brand and Communications

lauri.kutila@verkkokauppa.com



Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.





