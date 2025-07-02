Mozart AI Empowers Music Producers With AI Co-Production

London, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 85% of music today never gets released. London-based Mozart AI has raised $730K in pre-seed funding to solve this problem with the world's first AI-powered Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) that accelerates music creation without replacing the artist.

The funding round was led by EWOR (backed by unicorn founders), with participation from New Renaissance Ventures, Stefan Glaenzer (founder of last.fm, early backer of Monzo), Atlantis Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Felix Jahn. This fresh investment will be used to scale Mozart AI's product and team ahead of its public launch on July 16, 2025. "Just 10 days after joining EWOR, Sundar, Arjun, and the team had built a first version of the product. They move at light speed," said Daniel Dippold, Founder & CEO at EWOR.





Mozart AI founders: (L to R) Arjun Khanna, Immanuel Rajadurai, and Pascual Merita Torres, with CEO Sundar Arvind in the back row.

The Co-Producer Revolution

Mozart AI's intelligent DAW understands natural language commands and converts artist instructions into professional-grade musical output. Unlike generative music tools that create complete songs, Mozart AI acts as an AI co-producer, helping artists build tracks step-by-step while maintaining full creative control. "We're eliminating friction, not creativity," said Sundar Arvind, CEO and Co-Founder of Mozart AI. "Mozart AI was created to unlock creativity at the speed of inspiration, where every idea becomes a professional-grade song in minutes, not months."

A simple command like “Hey Mozart, create a euphoric 8-bar chord pattern and EQ the lows out” produces engineered musical output in seconds – technical work that typically takes years to master.





The Mozart AI Digital Audio Workstation.

Built by Artists Who Know the Struggle

Sundar Arvind, a former tennis prodigy turned music producer, was signed to Spinnin’ Records (Warner Bros.) by age 14 and has over 2 million streams on Spotify. He co-founded Mozart AI with King’s College London teammates Arjun Khanna (former professional debater who represented India at UN debates), Pascual Merita Torres (AI master's from the University of Edinburgh, 10+ years of music production), and Immanuel Rajadurai (AI researcher and professional bassist). Previously, Arvind and Khanna co-founded Blitzo, an AI delivery platform that reached £1.3M ARR.

Max Sarre, London producer with 1M+ streams, said: "I've avoided AI in my production for years, but Mozart felt empowering. The speed of suggestions and iterations is insane – feels like working with an AI replica of myself." While Danny White, LA producer who has collaborated with Tiësto, added: "I was very impressed by how text prompts could perform tedious tasks instantly. This is the next big leap in music production."

Ethical AI for Music Creation

Mozart AI commits to never training on copyrighted music and never generating complete songs. The platform launches publicly on July 16, 2025, with 25,000+ users already on the waitlist.

Media images can be found here.

About Mozart AI

Mozart AI is revolutionizing music creation with AI-powered tools that enhance human creativity. Founded in 2025 and based in London, Mozart AI is part of Arthos, which builds AI tools that embed artists' style, identity, and intention into every AI action. Mozart AI is committed to ethical AI use and empowering artists to bring more music into the world. For more information, please visit www.getmozart.ai