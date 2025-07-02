Dr. Oetker Takes the Stage with Suprema – A Sophisticated New Frozen Pizza Celebrated Through a Custom Opera Performance

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark its boldest product launch in over two decades, Dr. Oetker Canada is introducing Suprema not just as a premium frozen pizza, but as a work of art. As the centerpiece of a dynamic 360 campaign, Suprema will debut with a one-of-a-kind live opera, a classic Neapolitan medium, in downtown Toronto this July.

The immersive 14-minute performance tells the story of a modern-day sculptor who creates a figure of a god. Through passion and craft, she brings her masterpiece to life. A metaphor for Suprema itself, the opera dramatizes the transformation of frozen food into a source of genuine delight and indulgence.

It’s a story of contrasts: old vs. new, tradition vs. innovation, frozen vs. flame, and the magic that happens when those opposites unite. Just like Suprema, which fuses Neapolitan-inspired techniques with modern convenience to deliver a restaurant-quality pizza made for today’s most discerning palates.

“Just like we’re making premium artisanal-style frozen pizza more accessible, we’re helping democratize opera – without losing the magic,” said Zineb Benslimane, Senior Brand Manager, Dr. Oetker Canada.

The opera, held at TD Music Hall in Toronto, is a custom-written, curated performance created specifically for the launch of Suprema. It is free and open to the public, and will include sampling of all four Suprema flavours – offering an immersive experience that brings it all to life.

The 360° campaign includes digital content, media partnerships, influencer collaborations, and immersive activations at high-traffic street festivals, all designed to drive trial and conversation.

“From our fermentation process to our Opera launch campaign, Suprema is all about craftsmanship,” said Zineb Benslimane, Senior Brand Manager, Dr. Oetker Canada. “It’s the most significant product launch from Dr. Oetker since Ristorante more than 20 years ago, and we believe it’s going to change the way Canadians think about frozen pizza.”

Dr. Oetker Canada Reimagines Frozen Pizza with Launch of Suprema

Dr. Oetker Canada is entering a bold new chapter in frozen food with the launch of Suprema, a premium, artisanal-style frozen pizza that elevates the at-home meal experience. More than just a product innovation, Suprema is one of the biggest product innovations in Dr. Oetker’s history, in a strategic move designed to meet growing consumer demand for elevated, restaurant-quality meals at retail, without the price tag of dining out.

With 57% of Canadians cutting back on dining out and frozen pizza prices rising 10.7% year-over-year, Suprema launches at a pivotal moment in the frozen food category. Sitting just under the $10 mark, it is a nationally distributed premium product designed to deliver artisanal taste with the consistency and availability consumers trust from Dr. Oetker.

“Pizza has long been divided into two worlds, the fast and affordable at-home option, and the high-end experience you get at a restaurant,” said Zineb Benslimane, Senior Brand Manager, Dr. Oetker Canada. “With Suprema, we’re bridging that gap. This is frozen pizza elevated, a significant leap forward in frozen food innovation, and a true testament to the care and craft our consumers are asking for, made widely available at an accessible price point.”

Crafted Like an artisanal Pizza Should Be

Suprema’s creation was inspired by a culinary discovery trip to Naples, the birthplace of pizza. Each pizza is prepared with a sourdough starter and undergoes a slow, 24-hour, three-stage fermentation, a technique rarely seen in frozen formats. Every pie is topped with premium garnishes and pre-baked in a stone oven at high heat, yielding a crispy, airy crust and bold, restaurant-style flavour.

Premium Flavours, Thoughtfully Sourced

Suprema debuts in four indulgent varieties, made with high-quality, carefully selected ingredients:

Margherita – Creamy mozzarella and noble Grana Padano (DOP)

– Creamy mozzarella and noble Grana Padano (DOP) Cinque Formaggi – A bold blend of mozzarella, smoked white cheddar, blue cheese, ricotta, and provolone

– A bold blend of mozzarella, smoked white cheddar, blue cheese, ricotta, and provolone ’Nduja & Miele Piccante – Pepperoni, spicy ’Nduja-style sausage, red pepper cubes, and a drizzle of hot honey

– Pepperoni, spicy ’Nduja-style sausage, red pepper cubes, and a drizzle of hot honey Salame Romano – Authentic Spianata Romana salami with mozzarella

Key ingredients include DOP-certified cheese, authentic Italian cold cuts, and sun-ripened tomato passata from Emilia-Romagna, all reinforcing Dr. Oetker Canada’s commitment to delivering quality in every bite.

Wide Reach, Retail-Ready

Suprema is now available nationwide at major grocery and retail partners across Canada. Priced accessibly under $10, it delivers an outstanding value and offers a new way for Canadians to enjoy a top-tier pizza night from the comfort of their homes.

To support retail visibility, Dr. Oetker Canada has rolled out a full suite of in-store marketing including shelf blades, high-impact POS displays and demos. Launch promotions such as flyer ads, price reductions, and in-store features are already live coast to coast.

For more information and full performance details, visit: https://www.oetker.ca/suprema-opera.

About Dr. Oetker Canada

Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd was established in 1960 and has provided innovative quality food to Canadian consumers. Inspired by rich heritage, Dr. Oetker Canada is committed to consumers, the environment, and society. That's because bringing people together and creating a taste of home is at the heart of everything they do. From baking products to desserts, snacks, and pizza, Dr. Oetker Canada provides a wide range of beloved brands and food offerings to meet people's tastes and needs.

