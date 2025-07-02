PyroGenesis Signs $600,000 Contract Targeting Plastic Waste Management Problem in Europe

MONTREAL, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announces that it has signed a contract for €379,000 (approximately CA$600,000) with one of the world’s largest integrated environmental services companies, expanding PyroGenesis’ relationship with this client to include developing a solution for the plastic waste problem in Europe. The client, whose name is being withheld for competitive and confidentiality reasons, operates more than 100 waste treatment sites and facilities across Europe.

Plastic waste is a major issue across Europe, from both a waste and financial penalty perspective. In 2022, in Europe, over 32 million tonnes of plastic waste was generated, with only 27% being recycled. i Eight European member states landfill more than 50% of their plastics waste. ii

As a result, the European Union has imposed significant financial penalties on plastic waste. On January 1, 2021, a levy on non-recycled plastic packaging waste was introduced, where each member state pays €800 for each tonne (€0.80 per kilogram) of non-recycled waste. iii To pay for this levy, individual member states have imposed various measures, including taxes on the manufacturing, importing, and purchase of non-reusable plastic packaging products as high as €0.45 per kilogram (in Italy and Spain). iv On top of these penalties, additional taxes are imposed in some member states on both the incineration and landfilling of waste, of up to €40 per tonne. v

Today’s announced project is for the engineering and testing of an advanced waste management solution targeting both non-recyclable plastics and other forms of hazardous liquid waste. Using PyroGenesis’ high-temperature plasma gasification technology as the platform, the goal is to create an environmentally sustainable waste disposal process with low greenhouse gas emissions.





Image 1: Non-recyclable plastic waste in a landfill.

“With these financial penalties in mind, European companies are seeking to reduce their plastic waste,” noted P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “With today’s announcement, PyroGenesis hopes to develop a plasma-based technology solution toward this major challenge facing the European continent. This is the third project we have announced with this client in recent months, and this multi-project relationship, crossing two continents, underscores the growing appeal our solutions have with large, diversified companies that have a wide variety of technical challenges requiring unique solutions.”

The first project announced on January 27, 2025 was for the design and delivery of components related to ‘flaring’ that provide for the safe and environmentally friendly incineration of emissions that occur during renewable natural gas production. The second project, announced February 18, 2025, is for the engineering, design, fabrication, and delivery of condensate pots that will be strategically placed within a biogas production infrastructure to collect and separate water from the biogas.





Image 2: A proprietary PyroGenesis plasma torch, similar to the type that will be used to test solutions for effectively managing plastic waste.

“Today’s announcement is also an important next step for the company in its waste remediation business line. For two decades we have provided environmentally friendly waste destruction systems, effectively targeting several different waste challenges such as hazardous end-of-life refrigerants, chemical warfare agents, and shipboard waste on aircraft carriers. In more recent years, we have been targeting the problem of landfills: in 2021, we acquired AirScience Technologies and launched Pyro Green-Gas to provide various technologies used during the conversion of renewable natural gas from landfill-based methane; in 2023, we developed a plasma torch to help destroy Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances or PFAS, known as forever chemicals due to a strong molecular bond that resists degradation and have been connected to worldwide health issues; and now with the project announced today, we’ve begun the process to face down perhaps the largest landfill issue: managing plastic waste.”

Continued Mr. Pascali, “landfills in their current form are unsustainable in the long-term, but a zero-waste agenda is simply not viable either. While a circular economy is the desired goal for plastics, the reality is that not all plastics are recyclable, and only a portion of recyclable plastics ever get recycled. This presents a major problem as landfilled plastics can have a variety of negative impacts, from leaching of underlying petroleum products to the health risks associated with microplastics and other potentially harmful compounds such as BPAs (bisphenol A) that can enter the ecosystem from landfills. With the growing demand for plastic products, technological intervention is required to help reduce the impact plastics are having on landfills. As is often said, the future of waste management is waste elimination. PyroGenesis hopes to eventually contribute to a solution that helps shift the plastic waste approach from incineration and landfilling to safe destruction and remediation that bypasses landfills entirely.”

PyroGenesis’ involvement in waste destruction is part of its three-tiered solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Plasma torches for use in waste destruction applications are part of PyroGenesis’ Waste Remediation tier, encompassing the safe destruction of hazardous materials, and the recovery and valorization of underlying substances such as chemicals and minerals. The other tiers are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction, and Commodity Security and Optimization.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY1).

