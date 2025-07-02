Dayforce Empowers Canadian Small and Mid-Sized Businesses with Powerpay by Dayforce

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the rebranding of its payroll and HR solution for Canadian small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as Powerpay by Dayforce, signaling a renewed strategic focus and ongoing commitment to meeting the unique and evolving needs of its more than 46,000 customers across Canada.

SMBs drive Canada’s economy, contributing billions to its GDP each year and representing nearly the entire business landscape. But running one has never been more complex. With hundreds of legislative changes introduced annually, business owners face a fast-changing landscape of compliance and employment regulations. To stay focused on growth, they need simple, reliable tools that help pay their people accurately and compliantly.

“Powerpay represents our commitment to Canadian small and mid-sized businesses. We see your challenges, we support your ambitions, and we're building for your successes,” said David Ossip, Chair and CEO at Dayforce. “Powerpay is designed to simplify compliance, save time, and help business owners focus on what matters most – their companies. We're proud to help transform the way Canadian businesses operate, grow, and thrive.”

Timed with the rebrand, Powerpay also now delivers a more intuitive, user-friendly experience with enhanced time tracking and compensation features. Built with both employees and managers in mind, recent updates – including the New Hire Wizard and bulk self-service enrollment – help streamline onboarding and day-to-day tasks. These improvements boost efficiency, offer better visibility into workforce data, and support faster, more confident decision-making.

“Powerpay has transformed how we manage payroll,” said Krista Hanes, Director of Administration & Corporate Services at Apollo Property Management. “The platform is intuitive, scalable, and a great fit for a business like ours that runs multiple payrolls. It gives our HR and finance teams peace of mind, knowing payroll is always accurate and on time. We see Powerpay as a trusted partner and are excited about what’s ahead.”

Powerpay leadership team growth

As part of the company’s dedication to sustained growth and innovation, Behrad Bayanpour has been appointed General Manager of Powerpay. In his role as SVP of Strategy and Growth at Dayforce, he oversees Sales, Product, Engineering, and Services, and brings a focused vision to advance Powerpay’s mission of delivering reliable, secure, and compliant solutions to business owners across Canada.

“As we build on Powerpay’s momentum, our commitment to empowering Canada’s small and mid-sized businesses has never been stronger,” said Bayanpour. “We’re not just providing a platform — we’re forging partnerships that fuel growth, drive innovation, and help SMBs navigate an evolving landscape with confidence and optimism.”

Learn more at the new dedicated site: powerpay.ca.

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

