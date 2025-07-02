Greystone Logistics Shares Information on Stock Buybacks

TULSA, Okla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCQB: GLGI), a leading manufacturer of 100% recycled plastic pallets, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously authorized share buyback program, which involved the repurchase of 1 million shares.

This strategic decision was made to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confident outlook for its future growth and performance. The board of directors is currently evaluating the potential to increase this buyback amount in the future, ensuring that all actions taken remain in the best interest of the shareholders.

"We are committed to maximizing shareholder value, and the completion of this buyback program underscores our dedication to that goal," said Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone Logistics. "As we move forward, we will continue to assess opportunities to further enhance our financial position and deliver value to our shareholders."

Greystone Logistics remains focused on its core mission to provide exceptional logistics solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to its investors. The company looks forward to updating shareholders on future initiatives and strategies.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a “green” manufacturing company focused on sustainability. The company reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company’s technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone’s pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. Simplot, Omaha Steaks, Corning, Walmart, MillerCoors, iGPS, Sutter Home Wines, Diageo and many others have utilized recycled Greystone plastic pallets. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

