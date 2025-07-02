Chuck E. Cheese Teams Up with Warner Bros. Pictures for DC Studios’ SUPERMAN Movie Launch: “Fly With A Friend” Promotion Takes Off Nationwide

IRVING, Texas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment destination, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in support of the upcoming release of Superman, flying into theaters on July 11.

In celebration of the film’s release, Chuck E. Cheese invites fans to take playtime to heroic new heights with a limited-time “Fly With A Friend” offer, available at participating locations from July 4–July 11. Families who purchase one regularly priced admission to any Chuck E. Cheese Adventure Zone attraction can bring a friend along for free with coupon, available at chuckecheese.com/superman/.

As Chuck E.'s Superhero Playground continues to roll out to fun centers across the country, this special promotion is the perfect way to channel your inner hero and celebrate the legacy of Superman™ and the release of the all-new film, SUPERMAN - with Chuck E. Cheese leading the way.

Promotion Details:

Offer valid July 4–July 11 at participating locations only.

at participating locations only. Available at Adventure Zone attractions, including Trampoline Zone and Superhero Playground locations.

attractions, including Trampoline Zone and Superhero Playground locations. Guests must purchase one full-priced admission to receive one free admission.

admission. Coupon required for redemption—visit chuckecheese.com/superman/ to access.

required for redemption—visit chuckecheese.com/superman/ to access. Adventure Zone attractions are designed for children under 56” tall. Availability may vary by location.



This strategic partnership brings together two iconic characters in family entertainment, tapping into multigenerational resonance and offering families a unique opportunity to connect over shared heroes from their past and present.

Due to the popularity of the brand’s active play areas, Chuck E. Cheese members and Fun Pass holders can now enjoy discounted access - up to 50% off - to Adventure Zone attractions, every visit.

Get ready to jump, climb, and soar—only at Chuck E. Cheese. Learn more at chuckecheese.com/superman/.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025 , Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About SUPERMAN

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, “Superman,” which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Media Contact:

Allison Chouinard, CEC Entertainment

achouinard@cecentertainment.com

972-258-4570

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbfdc2d6-eb8e-45f6-894c-8e18c8c25684