Water Ways Technologies Enters Strategic Partnership for Exclusive Tomato Hybrid Development for Vertical Farming

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WWT) (“Water Ways” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced agricultural technologies in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic Tomato Seed Transfer and Breeding Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated June 16, 2025 with BF AGRITECH Ltd (“BF AGRITECH”), an Israeli agricultural technology company specializing in crop development.

Under the Agreement, Water Ways has engaged BF AGRITECH to develop a proprietary tomato hybrid variety (the “Hybrid”) specifically adapted for vertical farming in closed structures. Water Ways believes the Hybrid could help meet the increasing demand for sustainable indoor agriculture solutions. Pursuant to the Agreement, Water Ways is required to pay BF AGRITECH USD $200,000 over a 12-month period for the development of the Hybrid, with USD $50,000 payable upon signing. The Agreement grants Water Ways a worldwide license to commercially utilize the Hybrid, while BF AGRITECH retains all intellectual property rights related to the Hybrid. In addition, Water Ways is required to pay BF AGRITECH a 15% royalty on all sales of the Hybrid outside North America. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice.

Water Ways intends to commence construction of a vertical farming facility dedicated to growing the Hybrid in Ontario in Q4 of 2025, subject to, among other factors, the successful development of the Hybrid.

“This strategic partnership with BF AGRITECH represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative agricultural solutions,” said Ohad Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Water Ways Technologies. “The development of specialized tomato varieties for vertical farming systems aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable agriculture and positions us to capitalize on the growing indoor farming market in North America.”

About BF AGRITECH Ltd

BF AGRITECH is a private Israeli company specializing in the development of advanced crop varieties adapted for challenging environmental conditions. The company possesses proprietary breeding technologies and expertise in developing crops suitable for modern agricultural systems.

About Water Ways Technologies Inc.

Water Ways through its subsidiary, is a Canadian provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers in Canada and the USA . Water Ways is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation to the Canadian market. Water Ways’ irrigation projects include vineyards, blueberries, fresh produce cooling rooms and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Agreement and the Company's strategic relationship with BF AGRITECH, including the development of the Hybrid for vertical farming and its potential utility for meeting demand for sustainable indoor agriculture solutions, and the Company's intention to commence construction of a vertical farming facility dedicated to the Hybrid in Ontario in Q4 of 2025.