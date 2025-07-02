Oroco Engages Whittle Consulting Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTC: ORRCF) (“Oroco” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has retained Whittle Consulting Ltd., based in Melbourne, Australia, to undertake a Strategic Option Study (the “Study”) for Oroco’s Santo Tomás porphyry copper project in northwestern Mexico.

Strategic Option Study Overview

Whittle Consulting Ltd. (“Whittle”) will collaborate with Oroco’s team to evaluate innovative operating strategies and technologies that have the potential to enhance the Project’s value. Utilizing Whittle’s “Integrated Strategic Planning” methodology, the Study will employ advanced cost modeling and system constraint analysis to optimize all facets of the Santo Tomás mining process, including an expanded North Zone mine plan. Key areas of focus will include:

Alternative power sources

Mining fleet electrification

Processing technologies

Tailings storage options

These analyses will refine pit size, stripping ratios, and cut-off grades, providing critical guidance for the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) by identifying optimal operational structures and technologies for further evaluation.

Data and Expertise

The Study will leverage the existing Mineral Resource Estimate from Oroco’s Q3 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and the Company’s project database, requiring no additional data collection. Whittle’s proven track record, with over 120 Enterprise Optimization studies, demonstrates its ability to significantly improve project economics through its proprietary “Prober-F” software. This advanced tool integrates Linear Programming with a sophisticated Search Algorithm, utilizing over 300 computer cores to tackle complex, multi-variable mining challenges.

Whittle’s team of industry experts brings extensive experience in geology, mining engineering, metallurgy, finance, and operational modeling, ensuring a comprehensive and practical approach to optimization.

Payment Structure

Whittle will receive 60% of its consulting fee in Oroco common shares (“Fee Shares”), to be issued in alignment with the Company’s next equity financing, expected in 2025. The issuance is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares “the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company’s website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Lock, CEO

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

www.orocoresourcecorp.com

