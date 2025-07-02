Denodo Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management, announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 25 June 2025 report. As of March 2025, with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5*, from 49 reviews collected in the past 18 months, Denodo is one of only four vendors to be named a Customers’ Choice for 2025, and is the only vendor to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year.

According to Gartner, “‘Voice of the Customer’ is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.”

The complete Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 25 June 2025 report can be found here and to read all other Denodo Customer reviews please visit the Gartner page here .

The Denodo Platform, the leading logical data management solution, provides a centralized data access layer that unifies distributed data in real time—without replication. With its universal semantic layer and rich metadata, the Denodo Platform provides consistent business meaning, making it easier for users to find, understand, and trust the available data, and equipping AI applications with AI-ready data. By integrating data across modern architectures, the Denodo Platform enables faster analytics, decision-making, and AI-driven innovation, helping organizations accelerate generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI initiatives while maintaining strong data governance and cost efficiency.

In the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, here are some of the notable customer quotes about Denodo.

"Denodo continues to excel as a leader. The Enterprise Plus version of this product provides amazing capabilities utilizing Presto for an Embedded Mutli-Parallel Processing (MPP) capability that is integrated with the platform. Their advances in artificial intelligence with Denodo 9.1.x provide the ability to connect Denodo to your AI engine and get assistance right in the Design Studio with naming fields, describing the data in those fields, and troubleshooting queries in a VQL shell.” Read the full review here .

"We have been extensively using Denodo's data virtualization and webAPI capabilities and our experience has been exceptional. It allows us to easily connect to disparate data sources seamlessly without a complex ETL process. With its dynamic query optimization and caching, it has significantly increased our data access performance. WebAPI has simplified secure data access for both internal and external consumers. While a more advanced monitoring tool would be welcome, this is a solid, reliable pillar of our data architecture.” Read the full review here .

"As a platform, Denodo has really delivered in helping us realize our strategy of a data fabric centered on federation. The customer success team has been invaluable in our positive adoption and has remained fully engaged from the moment of implementation. The technology itself has lived up to the promise. On the surface, the data virtualization aspects are straightforward and easily learned, and time from integration to data delivery has certainly been reduced. But, there is also room to dive deeper into more advanced areas of the platform, allowing for even more benefits as we continue to modernize our data offerings and drive towards new levels of data literacy." Read the full review here .

“We accelerate our customers’ time to production to assure they maximize the value from their investment. We have a Blueprint for Success that guides the customer’s journey from foundation deployment to enterprise scale. For five years in a row, customers’ reviews and ratings have validated that both the product and services exceed their expectations in achieving their business outcomes,” said Richard Walker, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Denodo.

* Sources: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools, Peer Contributors, 25 June 2025.

About Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a peer-driven community where leaders can easily connect with the right set of peers for the insights they need for honest discussion without fear of commercial bias.

Required Disclaimers

Ratings and Reviews based on 49 reviews as of 31 March 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Integration Tools, 25 June, 2025

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com .

Media contacts

pr@denodo.com