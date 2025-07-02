Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
- Introduction to the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
- McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes, Robotics and AI
- Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers
- Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom
- Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate
- Grubhub, DoorDash and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals
- Virtual Restaurants with No Seats (Ghost Kitchens) Serve the Home Delivery Market
- Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
- Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation
- Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships
- Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places
- River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares
- Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries
- Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Grow as Certification Standards Are Set
- Luxury Hotel Chains Expand Globally
- What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers
- Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options
- Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors
- Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer
- Localization Drives Hotel Features, Marketing
- Dog-Friendly Hotels Gain Market Share
- The Future of the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics
- Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Estimated U.S. Restaurant & Food Service Industry Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017-2024
- Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2024
- Consumer Food Price Indexes, Food Away from Home & Food at Home, U.S.: 1997-2023
- Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2020-2025
- Restaurant & Food Service Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2024
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnc6o0
