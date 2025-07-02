Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

Introduction to the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes, Robotics and AI

Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers

Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom

Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate

Grubhub, DoorDash and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals

Virtual Restaurants with No Seats (Ghost Kitchens) Serve the Home Delivery Market

Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

Introduction to the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes, Robotics and AI

Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers

Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom

Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate

Grubhub, DoorDash and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals

Virtual Restaurants with No Seats (Ghost Kitchens) Serve the Home Delivery Market

Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier

Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation

Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships

Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places

River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares

Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries

Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Grow as Certification Standards Are Set

Luxury Hotel Chains Expand Globally

What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers

Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options

Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer

Localization Drives Hotel Features, Marketing

Dog-Friendly Hotels Gain Market Share

The Future of the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics

Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Estimated U.S. Restaurant & Food Service Industry Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017-2024

Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2024

Consumer Food Price Indexes, Food Away from Home & Food at Home, U.S.: 1997-2023

Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2020-2025

Restaurant & Food Service Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2024

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Companies Featured

McDonalds Corporation

Sodexo Group

Potbelly Corporation

SATS Ltd

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group PLC

Marston's PLC

JD Wetherspoon plc

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Bloomin Brands Inc

Dennys Corporation

Brinker International Inc

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Flanigans Enterprises Inc

Ark Restaurants Corp

Darden Restaurants Inc

Noble Romans Inc

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

Texas Roadhouse Inc

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

BJs Restaurants Inc

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

Biglari Holdings Inc

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

Keg Royalties Income Fund (The)

SIR Royalty Income Fund

Mitchells & Butlers plc

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc

Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (The)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited

Alsea SAB de CV

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited

Dominos Pizza Enterprises Limited

Dominos Pizza Group PLC

Dominos Pizza Inc

Fairwood Holdings Limited

Good Times Restaurants Inc

Jack in the Box Inc

Jollibee Foods Corporation

McDonalds Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc

MTY Food Group Inc

Nathans Famous Inc

Noodles & Company

Papa Johns International Inc

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc

Shake Shack Inc

Wendys Company (The)

Yum! Brands Inc

BAB Inc

Baristas Coffee Company Inc

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd

Starbucks Corporation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited

Carnival Corporation

Tokai Kisen Co Ltd

Chefs Warehouse Inc (The)

SYSCO Corporation

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

H World Group Ltd

EIH Limited

Tian An China Investments Company Limited

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (The)

Hotel Properties Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Scandic Hotels Group AB

Shangri-La Asia Ltd

Accor SA Ltd

Amara Holdings Limited

OUE Limited

Grupo Posadas SAB de CV

Whitbread PLC

Choice Hotels International Inc

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Marcus Corporation (The)

Marriott International Inc

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Indian Hotels Company Limited (The)

Agility Capital Holding Inc

Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC

Miramar Hotel & Investment Co Ltd

Shun Tak Holdings Limited

Sands China Ltd

Oriental Hotels Limited

Travel & Leisure Co

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited

Minor International PCL

NH Hotel Group SA

Grupe SAB de CV

Melia Hotels International SA

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Marti Otel Isletmeleri AS

TUI AG

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited

MGM Resorts International

Caesars Entertainment Inc

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited

Star Entertainment Group Limited (The)

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Genting Singapore PLC

Century Casinos Inc

Genting Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad

Wynn Resorts Limited

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

SJM Holdings Limited

Sun International Ltd

MGM China Holdings Limited

NagaCorp Ltd

Wynn Macau Limited

Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA

Golden Entertainment Inc

Las Vegas Sands Corp (The Venetian)

Gamehost Inc

Kangwon Land Inc

Civeo Corporation

US Foods Holding Corp

Colabor Group Inc

Performance Food Group Company

HKFoods Oyj

Calavo Growers Inc

CMR SAB de CV

StoneX Group Inc

Dine Brands Global Inc

Red Rock Resorts Inc

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

FAT Brands Inc

Retail Food Group Ltd

Cannae Holdings Inc

Yum China Holdings Inc

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Penn Entertainment Inc

Studio City International Holdings Limited

Sweetgreen Inc

Luckin Coffee Inc

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (The)

Shakeys Pizza Asia Ventures Inc

Sonder Holdings Inc

Fruitas Holdings Inc

Maxs Group Inc

Amrest Holdings SE

Haidilao International Holding Ltd

Bagger Daves Burger Tavern Inc

Wingstop Inc

BT Brands Inc

BurgerFi International Inc

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc

Kura Sushi USA Inc

Sadot Group Inc

Portillo's Inc

Dutch Bros Inc

CAVA Group Inc

JDE Peet's NV





For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnc6o0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.