Unisync announces the appointment of Hugh Notman to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”) (TSX: UNI) (OTC: USYNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Notman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Notman is currently a Partner at Fort Capital Partners and brings more than 25 years of experience advising private companies, boards, and private equity investors on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raising across a wide range of industries. Earlier in his career, he built a strong foundation in the brokerage industry, managing retail portfolios and providing institutional sales coverage. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

“I have known Hugh for most of his business career and am very pleased to welcome him to our Board,” said Douglas Good, CEO of Unisync. “His experience and insight will be instrumental in shaping Unisync’s growth strategy and driving long-term shareholder value.”

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Gu

Chairman