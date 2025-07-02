Outboard Motor Industry Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Recreational Boating Boom Drives Global Market; USA and France Lead in Adoption of Innovative Engine Solutions

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outboard Motor Market Size and Growth Trends Nd Forecast Report and Companies Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Outboard Motor Market is expected to grow immensely from USD 5.75 billion in 2024 to USD 5.98 billion by 2033, with growth spurred by rising recreational boating activities, growing demand for effective marine transportation, and advances in motor technology. Increased tourism, popularity of water sports, and the demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient outboard motors are likely to further drive market growth in different regions globally during the forecast period.





Outboard motors have gained popularity all over the world with advances in technology in terms of improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and quieter running. Technologies such as electric outboard motors are increasingly gaining traction, particularly where environmental regulations are tight. Ease of installation and replacement over inboard engines makes them a preferred option for boat owners as well. For either leisure or utilitarian purposes, outboard motors are a cornerstone of contemporary maritime transportation, complementing industries and ways of life across the globe.



Growth Drivers in the Global Outboard Motor Market

Growing Demand for Recreational Boating



The increased demand for recreational boating applications like fishing, sailing, and water sports is driving the global outboard motor market significantly. Growing disposable incomes, particularly in Europe and North America, have enabled higher numbers of consumers to spend on personal watercraft, hence fueling sales of outboard motors.

In addition, tourism hubs are investing in boating facilities, further driving market growth. This trend will keep going as boating becomes an increasingly popular recreation among various age groups globally. January 2024, Mercury Marine introduced its new Verado 600 engine, a notable innovation in outboard technology. The Verado 600 boasts better fuel economy, sophisticated digital controls, and reduced emissions, a new standard for the industry and challenging competition to innovate high-performance, environmentally friendly outboard motors.



Technological Advancements and Product Innovation



Technological advancements have resulted in the production of more fuel-efficient, light-weight, and environmentally friendly outboard motors. Manufacturers are working towards producing electric and hybrid versions to comply with global emissions and customer demand for sustainable products. Features such as intelligent controls, fuel-effective engines, and sound-reducing technologies are enhancing the appeal of outboard motors. Such developments not only enhance customer experience but also create new marketplace prospects, particularly in environmentally regulated markets.



Commercial Marine Activities Expansion



Commercial uses of outboard motors are expanding in industries like fishing, coastal defense, and transportation. Most developing economies depend on small boats for commercial fishing and ferrying, where robust and efficient outboard motors are critical. Government policies favoring fisheries and maritime safety schemes also increase demand. Also, as aquaculture and maritime trade are on the increase, demand for durable outboard motors in commercial ventures is likely to increase strongly in the next few years. December 2023, India has commissioned Barracuda, its fastest solar-electric boat, built by Navalt. This 14-metre, 4.4-metre-wide boat can transport 12 passengers and cargo, travels in harsh seas, achieves a speed of 12.5 knots (23 kmph), and has a seven-hour range on a single charge.



Global Outboard Motor Market Challenges

High Costs and Maintenance Issues



One of the significant challenges to the outboard motor industry is high upfront price and maintenance costs. Sophisticated motors with green and high-performance technologies tend to be pricey, and budget buyers are put off by high prices. Servicing, replacement of spare parts, and technical problems that may arise contribute to cost of ownership, which affects total market penetration, particularly in emerging economies where there is high price sensitivity.



Stringent Environmental Regulations



Tighter and tighter environmental regulations regarding fuel emissions and sea pollution are pushing manufacturers to develop at a faster pace. Conforming to international standards such as the EPA and EU directives necessitates expensive research and development, which could mean higher product prices. Non-conformity may also lead to product recalls or prohibition, threatening manufacturers. Complying with these regulations without compromising on competitive pricing is an ongoing challenge for participants in the global outboard motor industry.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

Parsun Power Machine Co. Ltd

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Tohatsu Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

LEHR LLC

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Selva SpA

Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd

12. Key Players Analysis

