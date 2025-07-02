ASSOCIATION OF CORPORATE COUNSEL (ACC) LAUNCHES AI CENTER OF EXCELLENCE TO EMPOWER IN-HOUSE LEGAL PROFESSIONALS

WASHINGTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the world’s premier organization for in-house legal professionals, is proud to announce the launch of the ACC AI Center of Excellence for In-House Counsel, a dynamic, member-driven resource designed to support in-house counsel as they navigate the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

In response to the impact of AI on the legal profession and the broader business environment, ACC created this Center to serve as a comprehensive resource for its global membership and in-house legal professionals, worldwide.

“As businesses increasingly rely on in-house legal teams to not only manage legal risk but also to guide strategic, ethical AI implementation, the Center provides the knowledge, guidance, and peer-driven insights necessary for success,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “Built on the guiding principle of by in-house counsel, for in-house counsel, the new ACC AI Center of Excellence for In-House Counsel reflects our commitment to offering the knowledge, tools, and capabilities needed to lead innovation with confidence and integrity.”

The Center features four key sections to support the legal professional, law department, the business “enterprise”, and legal profession:

In-House Lawyers – Offers strategies and resources to help individual legal professionals enhance productivity and efficiency through AI, from legal research to contract review. Law Department – Focuses on departmental readiness with governance models, compliance frameworks, and best practices for integrating AI into the broader operations of the legal function. The Enterprise – Guides in-house counsel on how to advise and lead their organizations through AI transformation, covering enterprise-wide risks, opportunities, and strategic roadmaps. The Legal Profession – Examines critical issues such as transparency, intellectual property, and human oversight. This section reinforces the importance of responsible AI practices that uphold legal ethics and human judgment.

The ACC AI Center of Excellence for In-House Counsel is designed to be a living, evolving resource, with regularly updated content curated from leading experts and real-time contributions from ACC’s global network. Peer-to-peer learning and shared use cases ensure that the Center remains relevant and adaptable in an environment of rapid technological and regulatory change.

“Our vision for the ACC AI Center of Excellence is to serve as the premier resource where in-house legal professionals can explore real-world use cases, gain actionable insights, and learn best practices from leading legal departments across the globe,” said Shannon Klinger, ACC global board member and Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary at Moderna. “By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the Center will empower our members to lead in AI innovation, manage emerging risks, and shape the future of legal practice.”

Visit the ACC AI Center of Excellence at www.acc.com/AI

