NowVertical’s Integration Strategy Accelerates Account Expansion and Cross-Market Growth

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today provided an update on the execution of its “One Brand, One Business” integration strategy, highlighting continued margin expansion and deeper enterprise penetration across North America and Latin America.

Over the past twelve months, one of our NA&EMEA Strategic Accounts – a Fortune 500 technology business and one of eight US $1 million-plus 2024 engagements for NowVertical - has transitioned from siloed local analytics and reporting to a cross-region reporting programme delivered by NowVertical. By coordinating experts across several time zones under one operating framework, the NowVertical broadened its engagement across EMEA and APAC providing end-to-end campaign planning and quarterly executive business reviews. This capability expansion, engagement enhancement and global delivery approach has been unlocked through the ‘One Brand, One Business’ Strategy, which is integrating delivery operations across the group. The success of this integrated approach is cementing NowVertical as a key data and AI partner for the client whilst also improving margins.

A parallel engagement with a global life-sciences leader and a NowVertical strategic account in Latin America underscores the scalability of the model. A multi-country delivery team is driving a data-modernisation programme, consolidating legacy data estates onto Google Cloud, enabling real-time analytics and rolling out an enhanced platform in new markets for the client. The result is faster commercial insight for the client and a repeatable playbook for NowVertical, already fuelling follow-on work in Mexico and Colombia.

“These programmes show exactly why we moved to a unified operating structure,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “By operating as one integrated business, we’re not only unlocking higher-margin work and accelerating account growth, but also delivering phenomenal value to our clients. We’re helping them move faster, make better decisions, and ultimately generate more revenue from their data. This model is creating durable, recurring revenue streams for NowVertical and measurable business impact for our clients.”

The Company sees the growing contribution from cross-border, capability-integrated engagements to support its path to a US $50 million run-rate revenue and US $10 million EBITDA target while reinforcing its position as a trusted, full-stack data and AI partner to enterprise clients worldwide.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

