XRP News：Limited-Time 8000 XRP Free Reward FINDMINING CEO Announces Major Giveaway for 2025

Atherton, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate FINDMINING’s further expansion into the U.S. and U.K. markets in 2025, FINDMINING is launching a limited-time free reward campaign for XRP enthusiasts worldwide — every registered member has the chance to receive up to 8000 XRP for free. There are only 985 spots left, so act fast — first come, first served!





No hardware needed, no technical barrier — mine anytime, anywhere

With its efficient and legitimate cloud mining service, FINDMINING has become a leading company that cannot be ignored in the industry. Users don’t need to buy expensive mining rigs or have professional skills — all you need is a mobile phone or computer to start your green energy cloud mining journey anytime, anywhere, and easily earn considerable returns.

Recently, the FINDMINING CEO told Reuters: “We are committed to upholding the legitimacy, security, and transparency of the blockchain industry and to building a trustworthy mining platform for users worldwide. Today, more and more crypto enthusiasts from the U.S., U.K., and Europe are joining FINDMINING, setting off a new wave of green energy cloud mining.”





Chosen by over 9.4 million members worldwide

As a regulated green energy cloud mining company, FINDMINING relies on cutting-edge technology and strict security measures. It has already attracted more than 9.4 million registered members from 175 countries, operating over 1.32 million mining devices. For crypto beginners, FINDMINING is an ideal choice, providing every user with a safe, convenient, and efficient investment environment.

Register now to claim your 8000 XRP reward: Register Here

What is Green Energy Cloud Mining?

Green energy cloud mining uses mining rigs powered by renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydro power. FINDMINING is one of the industry’s pioneers in applying renewable energy on a large scale, committed to delivering sustainable green mining solutions for the future.

Trusted by real users worldwide

Many long-term users have praised FINDMINING. A veteran member, Chakraborty, who joined in 2018, shared: “I’ve invested in several cloud mining platforms, but only FINDMINING has stood the test of time and continues to operate smoothly. I’m glad my friend recommended it to me back then, and now I recommend it to even more people.”

Safe and reliable with guaranteed funds

FINDMINING is legally authorized by the U.K. government. The platform uses distributed cold wallet storage, multiple bank custodians (including UBS Switzerland), SSL encryption, and other security measures to fully protect users’ crypto assets, meeting military-grade protection standards.

Simple operation — perfect for beginners

FINDMINING’s interface is clean and user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to get started without any technical know-how. Statistics show that every day, many XRP, BTC, SOL, and other crypto holders easily earn over 8000 XRP and more passive income through FINDMINING.

24/7 customer support & instant transactions

FINDMINING offers 24/7 online customer support and instant deposit and withdrawal services. Its funds reach your account at industry-leading speeds — even within seconds — making the whole process truly hassle-free.

Flexible mining contracts for different needs





Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, you can flexibly choose the right hashrate contract based on your needs to easily secure stable returns.

Your path to wealth starts with FINDMINING

If you’re looking for a legal, transparent, and easy-to-operate investment opportunity, FINDMINING is undoubtedly your ideal choice. Register your FINDMINING account today, claim your limited-time 8000 XRP reward, and start your journey to wealth!

Official Website: https://findmining.com











Attachment