Half of Nord Security’s colocated servers use renewable energy: The company is striving for more

Nord Security has published its annual Impact Report, addressing all scopes of greenhouse gas emissions, social initiatives, key sustainability risks and impact. It reveals Nord Security's efforts to advance its mission to protect life online and positively impact people, communities, and the environment.

“In this year’s Impact Report, we aim to show how we’ve helped individuals and businesses take back control of their digital lives. In 2024, we moved closer toward this goal by introducing powerful tools, launching new products, and rolling out key initiatives. Combined with our community engagement and educational efforts, we are reaching nearly every aspect of our users’ digital lives. Because for us, cybersecurity isn’t about protecting a single area – it’s about safeguarding users at every step of their digital journey,” says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.



Tackling indirect emissions



In 2024, Nord Security calculated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the second time, and expanded reporting to include key categories within Scope 3 covering indirect emissions across the company's value chain. The total amount of the company's market-based greenhouse gas emissions for 2024 was 23,014 tCO2e*.

While around 97% of the company's total emissions are outside the company's direct control in the value chain, the company now collects and analyzes GHG emissions data across the value chain, and aims to identify opportunities to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. Nord Security has initiated engagement with key suppliers to promote transparency and collaboration on emission reduction efforts.

According to Nord Security, this assessment will help to identify opportunities to reduce emissions from the company's own operations and make better decisions about energy procurement and efficiency measures.

In 2024, Nord Security colocated servers in 37 data centers around the world all of which are low-power servers and offer sufficient computing power with low power consumption and are ideal for energy-saving operation. Thirty-two out of 37 data centers utilized renewable energy, making 50% of total colocated servers energy renewable.

Moreover, Nord Security continuously strives to mitigate the adverse effects the company’s day-to-day operations may have on the environment. At this point, around 73% of employees work in BREEAM-certified offices. Energy-saving measures, such as temperature control via blind automation as well as time and motion-based lighting, are implemented across all buildings. These measures also include recycling and time-adjusted ventilation modes.

Supporting communities in-need

Product donations continue to be one of Nord Security’s mechanisms for supporting the nonprofit community. Over 2,600 accounts were donated to vulnerable groups and individuals online to help protect human rights, freedom of speech, and stand for inclusion and a safe digital world for all.

Nord Security continued to support the people of Ukraine, with a special focus on helping children and the elderly. Additionally, we also donated over €48K to NGOs working to help volunteers in Ukraine.

In keeping with our annual tradition of supporting NGOs and nonprofits in Lithuania, Nord Security collected donations for Niekieno Vaikai, an organization that improves the lives of vulnerable children, and Sidabrinė Linija, a non-profit that provides support to the elderly.

Assessing sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities

Last year, Nord Security also went on a six-month quest in preparation for the new EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) rules by identifying and evaluating our key sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities through a double materiality assessment.

Through the assessment Nord Security focused on two angles. The first one focused on what matters to the bottom line and identifies which environmental, social, or governance issues could affect a company’s revenues, costs, or reputation. The second considers Nord Security’s impact – how operations affect people and the environment.

Based on the outcomes of the assessment, Nord Security aims to better integrate sustainability risk assessment with enterprise risk framework already this year. Additionally, Nord Security is committed to continuous improvement, transparency, and aligning with the highest standards of sustainability.



* To put this in perspective , 1 tCO2e is roughly equivalent to the emissions generated by driving a gasoline-powered passenger vehicle for around 4,000 kilometers or charging more than 66,000 smartphones.

