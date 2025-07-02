HGS Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that HGS , a global leader in technology solutions, cybersecurity and consulting, digital customer experiences (CX), and applied-AI business process management (BPM), has been selected as winner of the “Behavioral AI Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

HGS offers a breakthrough financial crimes detection tool that harnesses AI models. The Company’s Psychometric Risk State Prediction Model is a unique tool for psychometric profiling based on behavioral AI. This model assigns a Markov state based on a user’s risk score or risk category - Low, Moderate, or High Risk.

By tracking state transitions over the span of past months, it predicts whether the user will remain in the same risk category or transition in the next month. These probabilities are learned from historical transitions and derived custom metrics that aid in early risk mitigation strategies.

Additionally, HGS’s Keyword State Prediction Model maps keywords extracted from LLM-generated summaries to distinct semantic states. If the same keywords persist, the system remains in the current state; if new keywords appear, a state transition occurs. Using Markov transition probabilities, it predicts whether the key themes of financial anomalies will evolve, providing insights into shifting fraud patterns or behavioral trends.

“We’re proud to accept the ‘Behavioral AI Solution of the Year’ recognition from AI Breakthrough. Our AI Models help organizations supercharge their financial crime management processes by implementing solutions that are not reactive but completely proactive with their analysis and next best steps,” said Venkatesh Korla, HGS Global CEO. “The integration of AI in fraud prevention is not just a trend, but a necessity. Our spectrum of technology and solutions are tailored to combat financial loss, help organizations protect their revenue and enhance customer trust – both of which are vital to long term success.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“HGS technologies are transforming financial crime prevention capabilities. Every year, billions are lost to fraud, money laundering, and other illegal activities. As fraudsters become more sophisticated, addressing the evolving threats requires a holistic approach that leverages advanced technologies and predictive analytics to prevent and identify criminal activity,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “Sophisticated AI-powered tools are equipped to detect issues before they cause without incurring any loss. The future of financial crime prevention lies in the continuous evolution and implementation of AI, and HGS is leading the way.”

