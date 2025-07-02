UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2025 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased 1.2% to $610.8 million.

Operating income was $48.2 million, a decrease of 0.6%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 25.7% compared to 22.9% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $39.7 million from $38.1 million in the prior year, or 4.3%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.13 from $2.03 in the prior year, or 4.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $85.8 million compared to $84.8 million in the prior year, or 1.2%.

The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) projects. The Company refers to the CRM and ERP projects together as its “Key Initiatives”. The effect of these items on the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 combined to decrease:

Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

Net income by $0.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.04 and $0.16, respectively.

Net income and diluted earnings per share also benefited from a $2.8 million gain on the sale of a non-operating property during the quarter. This gain was recorded to other (income) expense, net, but was excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The results for our third quarter were largely in line with our expectations. It is rewarding to see our recent investments beginning to yield measurable returns, evidenced by gross margin improvement and more effective execution across the business. I want to sincerely thank all of our Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry. …all while living our mission of Serving the People Who do the Hard Work.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 0.9% to $533.2 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 1.1%.

Operating margin decreased to 6.9% from 7.0%.

Adjusted Core Laundry Operations' EBITDA margin was unchanged at 13.5%.

The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment, and decreased both the Core Laundry Operations’ operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the third quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

The segment's operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were relatively consistent with the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Both margin comparisons to the prior year continued to benefit from lower merchandise and production costs as a percentage of revenue but were offset by higher healthcare claims expense and approximately $5.7 million of expense related to advisory costs for a strategic matter and legal costs related to an employee matter in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $211.9 million as of May 31, 2025.

Cash flows from operating activities were $196.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

The Company repurchased $13.6 million of shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and as of May 31, 2025 had $86.4 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “We are currently maintaining our annual revenue guidance within the range of $2.422 billion to $2.432 billion. However, we are raising our diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.60 to $8.00. This adjustment reflects an updated assumption that our Key Initiative costs in fiscal 2025 will be approximately $7.5 million, revised from our previous estimate."

Please remember that fiscal year 2025 will consist of one less week of operations compared to fiscal year 2024, which included an additional week in its fourth fiscal quarter. Also, the guidance does not assume future share buybacks or unforeseen economic events.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” “design,” “assumption,” “vision,” “approximate,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of elevated inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and disruption in the Middle East, and their impact on our customers' businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers' compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new enterprise resource planning computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.



Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Revenues $ 610,778 $ 603,328 $ 1,817,905 $ 1,787,564 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 385,189 391,244 1,160,388 1,171,231 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 142,690 129,074 418,119 383,350 Depreciation and amortization 34,722 34,560 104,476 103,453 Total operating expenses 562,601 554,878 1,682,983 1,658,034 Operating income 48,177 48,450 134,922 129,530 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,514 ) (1,406 ) (7,422 ) (4,590 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,704 ) 522 (1,620 ) 1,813 Total other income, net (5,218 ) (884 ) (9,042 ) (2,777 ) Income before income taxes 53,395 49,334 143,964 132,307 Provision for income taxes 13,715 11,277 36,720 31,468 Net income $ 39,680 $ 38,057 $ 107,244 $ 100,839 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 2.22 $ 2.12 $ 6.01 $ 5.61 Class B Common Stock $ 1.78 $ 1.70 $ 4.80 $ 4.49 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 2.13 $ 2.03 $ 5.76 $ 5.38 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 33,346 $ 31,962 $ 90,126 $ 84,716 Class B Common Stock $ 6,334 $ 6,095 $ 17,118 $ 16,123 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 39,680 $ 38,057 $ 107,244 $ 100,839 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 14,990 15,062 15,007 15,094 Class B Common Stock 3,557 3,590 3,563 3,590 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,607 18,705 18,633 18,738

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,910 $ 161,571 Short-term investments — 13,505 Receivables, net 281,815 278,851 Inventories 148,847 156,908 Rental merchandise in service 227,580 237,969 Prepaid taxes 12,133 14,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,589 51,979 Total current assets 937,874 915,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 817,931 801,612 Goodwill 653,300 648,850 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 107,282 119,999 Deferred income taxes 851 833 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 72,461 66,682 Other assets 170,328 142,761 Total assets $ 2,760,027 $ 2,696,413 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 76,395 $ 92,509 Accrued liabilities 172,719 170,240 Accrued taxes — 447 Operating lease liabilities, current 17,835 18,241 Total current liabilities 266,949 281,437 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 124,366 123,401 Accrued and deferred income taxes 137,029 132,496 Operating lease liabilities 56,892 50,568 Total liabilities 585,236 587,902 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,494 1,500 Class B Common Stock 355 359 Capital surplus 108,486 104,791 Retained earnings 2,088,873 2,025,505 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,417 ) (23,644 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,174,791 2,108,511 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,760,027 $ 2,696,413





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 Core

Laundry Specialty First Core

Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 533,188 $ 47,803 $ 29,787 $ 610,778 $ 528,454 $ 47,582 $ 27,292 $ 603,328 Revenue Growth % 0.9 % 0.5 % 9.1 % 1.2 % Operating Income (1), (2) $ 36,737 $ 10,915 $ 525 $ 48,177 $ 36,929 $ 11,373 $ 148 $ 48,450 Operating Margin 6.9 % 22.8 % 1.8 % 7.9 % 7.0 % 23.9 % 0.5 % 8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1), (2) $ 71,894 $ 12,402 $ 1,530 $ 85,826 $ 71,257 $ 12,552 $ 982 $ 84,791 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 25.9 % 5.1 % 14.1 % 13.5 % 26.4 % 3.6 % 14.1 %

(1) The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 Core

Laundry Specialty First Core

Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 1,596,282 $ 138,160 $ 83,463 $ 1,817,905 $ 1,574,863 $ 135,713 $ 76,988 $ 1,787,564 Revenue Growth % 1.4 % 1.8 % 8.4 % 1.7 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 104,027 $ 30,515 $ 380 $ 134,922 $ 98,066 $ 33,391 $ (1,927 ) $ 129,530 Operating Margin 6.5 % 22.1 % 0.5 % 7.4 % 6.2 % 24.6 % -2.5 % 7.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (3), (4) $ 210,312 $ 35,119 $ 3,273 $ 248,704 $ 200,657 $ 36,983 $ 675 $ 238,315 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.2 % 25.4 % 3.9 % 13.7 % 12.7 % 27.3 % 0.9 % 13.3 %

(3) The Company's financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $5.4 million and $10.0 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 107,244 $ 100,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 104,476 103,453 Share-based compensation 9,049 7,145 Accretion on environmental contingencies 960 948 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 602 721 Deferred income taxes 3,514 4,048 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,690 ) — Other 336 1,061 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (3,174 ) (5,288 ) Inventories 8,338 (13,101 ) Rental merchandise in service 10,018 5,308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (16,729 ) (11,518 ) Accounts payable (16,668 ) (5,118 ) Accrued liabilities (12,190 ) (3,212 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 3,395 7,726 Net cash provided by operating activities 196,481 193,012 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,374 ) (203 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (109,823 ) (121,937 ) Purchases of investments (14,734 ) (24,581 ) Maturities of investments 28,356 21,679 Proceeds from sale of assets 3,115 749 Net cash used in investing activities (98,460 ) (124,293 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 4 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,357 ) (2,731 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (25,593 ) (15,962 ) Payment of cash dividends (18,402 ) (17,436 ) Net cash used in financing activities (48,348 ) (36,126 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 666 210 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 50,339 32,803 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 161,571 79,443 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 211,910 $ 112,246

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $12.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense and other items impacting the comparability of the Company’s underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables.

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 533,188 $ 47,803 $ 29,787 $ — $ 610,778 Net income $ 41,955 $ 10,915 $ 525 $ (13,715 ) $ 39,680 Provision for income taxes — — — 13,715 13,715 Interest income, net (2,514 ) — — — (2,514 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,442 1,305 975 — 34,722 Share-based compensation expense 2,803 182 30 — 3,015 Gain on the sale of a non-operating property (2,792 ) — — — (2,792 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,894 $ 12,402 $ 1,530 $ — $ 85,826 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 25.9 % 5.1 % 14.1 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 528,454 $ 47,582 $ 27,292 $ — $ 603,328 Net income $ 37,813 $ 11,373 $ 148 $ (11,277 ) $ 38,057 Provision for income taxes — — — 11,277 11,277 Interest income, net (1,406 ) — — — (1,406 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,716 1,035 809 — 34,560 Share-based compensation expense 2,134 144 25 — 2,303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,257 $ 12,552 $ 982 $ — $ 84,791 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 26.4 % 3.6 % 14.1 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,596,282 $ 138,160 $ 83,463 $ — $ 1,817,905 Net income $ 113,069 $ 30,515 $ 380 $ (36,720 ) $ 107,244 Provision for income taxes — — — 36,720 36,720 Interest income, net (7,422 ) — — — (7,422 ) Depreciation and amortization 97,622 4,047 2,807 — 104,476 Share-based compensation expense 8,406 557 86 — 9,049 Gain on the sale of a non-operating property (2,792 ) — — — (2,792 ) Executive transaction costs 1,429 — — — 1,429 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,312 $ 35,119 $ 3,273 $ — $ 248,704 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.2 % 25.4 % 3.9 % 13.7 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,574,863 $ 135,713 $ 76,988 $ — $ 1,787,564 Net income $ 100,843 $ 33,391 $ (1,927 ) $ (31,468 ) $ 100,839 Provision for income taxes — — — 31,468 31,468 Interest income, net (4,590 ) — — — (4,590 ) Depreciation and amortization 97,836 3,087 2,530 — 103,453 Share-based compensation expense 6,568 505 72 — 7,145 Adjusted EBITDA $ 200,657 $ 36,983 $ 675 $ — $ 238,315 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7 % 27.3 % 0.9 % 13.3 %

