Microchip Partners with Nippon Chemi-Con and NetVision on First ASA-ML Camera Development Ecosystem for Japanese Automotive Market

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An automotive industry transition is underway to replace proprietary camera connectivity with solutions based on the open and interoperable Automotive Serdes Alliance Motion Link (ASA-ML) standard driven by over 150 member companies worldwide. To simplify and accelerate the adoption of ASA-ML for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has partnered with camera module supplier Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation and video-testing solution provider NetVision Co. Ltd. to deliver the first ASA-ML camera-development platform of its kind that brings the standard’s scalable high-speed asymmetric data rates to the Japanese automotive market while supporting critical hardware-based link-layer security to meet emerging automotive cybersecurity regulations.

“We were first to market with an ASA-ML chipset through our acquisition of VSI, and now we have collaborated with pioneers like Nippon Chemi-Con and NetVision to deliver the first camera development ecosystem that reduces risk and speeds ASA-ML adoption for Japanese OEMs,” said Kevin So, vice president of Microchip’s communications business unit. “Nippon Chemi-Con’s CDTrans camera module and NetVision’s NV061 development emulation board are both based on our VS775S single-port serializer/deserializer device, further demonstrating the industry’s commitment to a standardized ASA-ML solution for Japanese automotive OEMs as they embrace the rapid growth of camera-based ADAS systems driven by the need for safety and convenience.”

“We are excited to collaborate with an automotive semiconductor market leader like Microchip in offering Japanese OEMs another important first with our new CDTrans ASA-ML-based automotive camera module that is integrated with the VS775S serializer,” said Katsunori Nogami, managing executive officer, chief technology officer with Nippon Chemi-Con. “We recognize the importance and benefit of open standards-based connectivity technologies like ASA-ML that automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs need for interoperable multi-vendor solutions. This collaboration is a key step in accelerating ASA-ML adoption for next-generation ADAS camera systems in Japan’s rapidly evolving SDV landscape. Combined with NetVision’s well recognized camera test and emulation platform, our camera module will enable cross-vendor compatibility, future-proof scalability, and a pathway beyond closed systems.”

“Partnering with Microchip and Nippon Chemi-Con on this new ASA-ML ecosystem platform will help realize a standardized and scalable electrical/electronic in-vehicle networking architecture for Japan’s SDV era,” said Kenji Kudo, Ph.D., engineering department director at NetVision. “Our development of a VS775S based ASA-ML serializer connection board coupled to our unique camera emulation development platform for ADAS ECUs will help remove a key barrier to adoption for many Japanese OEMs and Tier 1s who have been hampered by proprietary connectivity protocols that limit interoperability and scalability. We look forward to continued collaboration on advancing the ASA-ML ecosystem.”

Industry leaders including BMW, Ford, Volvo, GM, Continental, Bosch, Denso and Microchip and numerous other semiconductor companies are among the dozens of ASA-ML members helping to industrialize and promote ASA-ML adoption. These and other member companies represent the complete automotive ecosystem, including car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor vendors, cable and connector manufacturers, test tool vendors, and test houses. OEMs adopting camera solutions based on a new standard like ASA-ML require development tools, emulation platforms and broad supply chain support.

Microchip’s VS775S single port ASA-ML serializer/deserializer solves this problem through its standards-compliant, asymmetric and scalable-bandwidth video support that enables Nippon Chemi-Con to create an ecosystem-ready camera module for the Japanese automotive market. The camera emulation and development platform from NetVision also takes advantage of the Microchip VS775S to further simplify development and verification by enabling efficient evaluation of video signal quality during the design of camera modules and Engine Control Units (ECUs). The platform enables video signals to be captured in real-time leveraging Microchip’s VS775S evaluation board.

Multi-vendor solutions have become a critical priority for managing supply-chain risk across the automotive industry. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers seek greater sourcing flexibility and long-term operational resilience. This is especially true for L2 and L2+ autonomous-level applications, which are integrating an increasing number of cameras and sensors into vehicles. These trends further amplify the need for scalable, architecturally flexible, interoperable, multi-vendor and high-bandwidth connectivity solutions that eliminate the shortcomings of closed, single-vendor ecosystems in an evolving landscape.

