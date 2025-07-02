Orthodontist Ben Thornton of Thornton Orthodontics Shares Insights as Dentofacial Orthopedics Expert in HelloNation

EUGENE, Ore., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the role of dentofacial orthopedics in guiding jaw development during childhood and adolescence? In an educational feature published by HelloNation , Ben Thornton of Thornton Orthodontics in Eugene, Oregon, explains how early orthodontic intervention can correct skeletal discrepancies and support healthier craniofacial development. While traditional orthodontics focuses on aligning teeth, dentofacial orthopedics addresses the broader goal of modifying bone growth in the jaws and facial structure, particularly during critical growth periods.

Thornton emphasizes that the use of orthopedic appliances such as palatal expanders, facemasks, and headgear can effectively guide jaw growth when applied between the ages of 7 and 11. This window of skeletal responsiveness allows for more significant and lasting corrections, reducing the need for future surgical intervention. For example, a child with an underbite caused by a retrusive upper jaw might benefit from a protraction facemask, while a narrow arch contributing to crossbite can be widened with an expander. These treatments not only improve bite alignment but also enhance facial symmetry and functionality in areas such as speech, breathing, and chewing.

As highlighted in The Role of Dentofacial Orthopedics in Growth Modification , Thornton underscores the importance of early assessment and timely treatment to prevent more complex procedures in the future and to support comprehensive craniofacial health outcomes.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2411a4d9-84e2-4c50-a070-d0b548bc9cd8