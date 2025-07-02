VERSES® recognized in Psychology Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSD) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, has been featured in Psychology Today.

“VERSES AI’s Genius model is different,” said Grant Hilary Brenner MD, (Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association) in the article, “Developed by computational psychiatrist Karl Friston and colleagues, it is designed from the ground up to mimic natural intelligence, a curious machine intelligence that actually thinks… It features built-in motivational systems that drive it to explore, seek information, and refine its models of the world. This approach is fundamentally different from LLMs…Friston and collaborators… aim to build models of artificial consciousness …a field called affective neuroscience. Achieving this would demonstrate a deep understanding of the human mind, brain, and body.”

The full article can be found at: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/experimentations/202506/the-singularity-is-here

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

