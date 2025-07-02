Bitcoin Solaris Prepares for Launch: Mobile Mining App and Dual-Consensus Blockchain Gain Traction





TALLINN, Estonia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation hybrid blockchain project, has officially entered the final phase of its token presale, following over $6 million in contributions and 13,650+ users joining the movement. With only five weeks remaining, investors and crypto enthusiasts are preparing for what many are calling a major launch for 2025.

The BTC-S token is currently priced at $10, set to increase to $11 in the next stage, with a final launch price of $20. Early backers stand to benefit from an estimated 150%–200% potential ROI.

What Makes Bitcoin Solaris Different?

Bitcoin Solaris combines two consensus models into one powerful chain. While most coins rely on a single consensus mechanism, BTC-S runs on both Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake via its dual-layer blockchain. The result is unmatched speed and security working in tandem.

BTC-S isn’t just fast on paper. Its testnet already hit:

10,000+ transactions per second.



Finality in just 2 seconds.



Energy savings over 99 percent compared to traditional PoW.



Smart contract infrastructure for full DeFi deployment.



Cross-chain bridge integration to enable real asset transfer.



This isn’t speculation. This is a chain already proving its performance.

Built for the Mobile World

Bitcoin Solaris is going all-in on mobile users. With the upcoming Solaris Nova app, users will be able to mine on their smartphones without draining battery or bandwidth. The adaptive mining algorithm adjusts based on the device, and early data shows serious momentum.

Mining is possible without GPU rigs.



Teams and leaderboards add a gamified community element.



Mining power is tokenized for marketplace trading.



Income tracking is available inside the app dashboard.



Crypto Was Meant for Everyone BTC-S Finally Delivers That Promise

It’s no surprise that thousands have already used the Solaris Mining Calculator to estimate daily income potential.

Influencers Are Sounding the Alarm

Crypto influencers are lighting up about Bitcoin Solaris, calling it a must-watch project in 2025. Several reviews are already out, each breaking down why BTC-S is causing serious waves.

Crypto Vlog highlighted the dual-consensus engine and how it bridges two generations of crypto.



highlighted the dual-consensus engine and how it bridges two generations of crypto. Crypto League focused on the early user growth and momentum around mobile-first innovation.



And this is just the beginning. Discussions across social channels and Telegram are growing rapidly, with over 13,650 unique users joining the presale movement so far.





Presale Phase 10: Final Countdown Begins

With less than 5 weeks left in the presale, BTC-S is becoming one of the most talked-about launches of the year. Here's what you need to know:

Current Price: $10



Next Phase: $11



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 6 percent



Potential ROI: 150 to 200 percent



With over $6 million already raised, momentum is heating up. Users should know that wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for receiving tokens on launch day. They are not required for the presale but are ideal for post-launch delivery.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Regret This One





Bitcoin Solaris is doing what most projects only pretend to do. Faster, fairer, mobile-ready, and community-first. And this might be the second chance that rarely comes around.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e0381b2-5ed4-412c-8e92-46f3a10e935e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6201e9a3-2153-4450-8b3e-432ab717bfa4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9ab3c3-3b30-4106-b13a-1a331cb75c52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb5d9b93-6fab-4b33-8afa-f7bbe958cb2c