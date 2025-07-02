Inspired Launches Virtual Sports With BetMGM in Brazil via Kambi’s Engage Platform

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its award-winning Virtual Sports products with BetMGM, via the Kambi Engage platform, with an initial focus on Brazil. This strategic launch marks a significant milestone in Inspired’s expansion across Latin America, bringing its innovative Virtual Sports to a growing market.

Through BetMGM, Brazilian customers will now enjoy Inspired’s Virtual Sports games, including V-Play Football (Brazil) – a custom-developed product tailored for the Brazilian market. This bespoke game captures the energy, passion and excitement of Brazilian football, delivering a dynamic and authentic betting experience.

BetMGM is debuting Virtual Sports in Brazil as part of its broader international expansion strategy, with additional markets and new gaming experiences on the horizon. The launch is powered by Inspired’s partner, Kambi, a trusted provider of premium sports betting solutions, ensuring a seamless and high-performance betting experience for players.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with BetMGM and Kambi, bringing our market-leading Virtual Sports content to Brazil,” said Brooks Pierce, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “The launch of V-Play Football (Brazil) is a significant step in our commitment to delivering localized, high-quality gaming experiences. Our innovative Virtual Sports products will offer Brazilian players an exciting, fast-paced betting experience, complementing traditional sports betting.”

“Kambi is committed to providing our partners with best-in-class betting experiences, and our collaboration with Inspired enhances our Kambi Engage offering with their industry-leading Virtual Sports portfolio,” said Jamie McKittrick, SVP of Commercial Operations at Kambi. “We are particularly excited to bring V-Play Football (Brazil) to market, as it perfectly aligns with the region’s passion for football.”

“The arrival of Virtual Sports to our portfolio in Brazil reinforces BetMGM's commitment to offering innovative, personalized experiences aligned with the Brazilian public's culture and passion for sports. I believe that this partnership will allow us to take another important step in the diversification of digital sports entertainment in the country, as well as strengthening our betting offer and highlighting our presence in the country,” said Almir Ribeiro, CEO of BetMGM Brazil.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi’s portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group’s partners include ATG, Bally’s Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, BetMGM, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

About Kambi Engage

Kambi Engage empowers Kambi’s growing range of more than 50 global Turnkey Sportsbook partners with seamless integrations to a curated selection of best-in-class third-party engagement services, complementing the broad collection of customer engagement tools available via the Kambi platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 20232, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

