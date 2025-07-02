Terminal Tractor Market worth $2.25 billion by 2032, Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global terminal tractor market is projected to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2025 to USD 2.25 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The terminal tractor market is driven by expanding port activities, advancements in warehouse management, and the rising airport industry across the globe. North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period, with growth driven by the expansion of intermodal transportation hubs and the booming e-commerce industry that has increased the need for efficient freight handling. In North America, the Port of Houston saw a 25% YoY import rise in April 2025, handling 2.8 million tons and 196,222 TEUs, while industrial warehouse demand has risen by 26% over the past decade. The global rise in rail freight transport has also increased the demand for terminal tractors in rail logistics. Factors such as sustainable transportation initiatives in Europe and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region further contribute to the demand for electric terminal tractors.

List of Key Players in Terminal Tractor Market:

Kalmar (Finland)

Terberg Special Vehicles (Netherlands)

Capacity Trucks (US)

MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH (Germany)

TICO Tractors (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Terminal Tractor Market:

Driver: Increase in rail freight transport Restraint: Limited charging infrastructure for electric terminal tractors Opportunity: Growing demand for low-emission terminal tractors Challenge: Lack of synchronization with other port equipment

Key Findings of the Study:

The warehouse & logistics segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global terminal tractor during the forecast period. The manual segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. North America is projected to lead the terminal tractor market during the forecast period.

The diesel segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global terminal tractor market during the forecast period.

By propulsion, the diesel segment is projected to account for the largest share (65%) of the global terminal tractor market by 2032. This dominance is primarily driven by the proven engine technology of the diesel production system, which offers high power output figures, a capability for heavy load handling, and relatively lower initial costs. This enables it to withstand any work requirement. It is the most preferred choice among port operators ranging from small to mid-sized terminals in developed regions like North America and Europe. Terminal ports in North America remain major users of diesel terminal tractors due to their extensive cargo handling needs and cost-sensitive operations. However, the growing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions of Nox and CO2 is pushing manufacturers toward cleaner diesel technologies. Kalmar’s Eco Heavy Terminal Tractor, equipped with a Stage 5 Cummins engine and Dana RTE14 transmission, offers up to 30% fuel savings and lower emissions. Similarly, Terberg’s YT series now features diesel models that are compliant with EU Stage V and US Tier 4 Final emission standards. Also, despite the shifting inclination toward pure electric variants, the long-term role of diesel terminal tractors is expected to be steady owing to their robust performance delivery at comparatively lower costs and established infrastructure.

The 50–100 tons segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Terminal tractors within the 50–100 tonnage range are most widely used due to their optimal balance between load capacity and operational versatility. These tractors are used primarily for stacking single-laden containers, and electric variants are anticipated to become successful for container handling applications. Gaussin (France) offers APM 75T, a fully autonomous electric terminal tractor for container terminals. The tractor is equipped with a payload capacity of 75 tons, motor power of 189 kW, and a fully electric and fuel cell propulsion option.

North America is projected to dominate the segment due to the growing e-commerce sector, extensive distribution centers, and a shift toward automation for efficient material handling. Additionally, industries such as shipping and port operations, rail freight, automotive logistics, and retail distribution are major users of terminal tractors in this range due to their capability to handle high volumes. Due to the rising popularity of terminal tractors in this category, many players are adopting strategies to enhance their market presence. For example, Capacity Trucks offers a TJ 9000-yard truck with a tandem axle and a Gross Combined Vehicle Weight Rating (GCVWR) of up to 200,000 lbs (approximately 90.7 tons). It is ideal for operations requiring high-capacity hauling. Moreover, these tractor models offer greater maneuverability than heavier categories (100+ tons). They can play a crucial role in some terminal layouts, as many existing terminals are already equipped to handle the weight and footprint of these trucks.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest region in the terminal tractor market.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for terminal tractors during the forecast period, with Germany leading due to its growing manufacturing sector and key OEMs like Kalmar, Konecranes, Terberg, Linde, and MAFI. The region’s strong emphasis on automation is evident in facilities like the HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) in Hamburg, which operates with 95 fully automated, battery-powered AGVs and advanced OCR systems, setting global standards for efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, the Port of Gothenburg achieved a record throughput of 914,000 TEUs in 2023, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. It inaugurated the Arendal 2 terminal in September 2024, its most significant expansion in 40 years. Additionally, the growing passenger and cargo traffic in Germany, the UK, and France is prompting significant airport investments in ground support equipment, including terminal tractors. Kalmar, a global terminal tractor leader, and regional manufacturers, such as MAFI, Terberg, and MOL, offer customized solutions tailored to European port and logistics requirements. Terberg’s YT-series tractors are designed to meet EU regulations and operational needs. As most freight transport in Europe continues to rely on seaports, the demand for terminal tractors is expected to grow.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, two electric Terberg YT203-EV terminal tractors from N.C. Nielsen were operational at the massive DSV logistics center in Horsens, Denmark. This series was designed for internal transport in busy terminals, central warehouses, and distribution centers.

In April 2025, American Battery Solutions partnered with TICO to provide its Proliance Intelligent Battery Series 700-volt lithium-ion batteries to power TICO’s Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractors.

In December 2024, Terberg Special Vehicles partnered with MBA AG to provide tractor service in Switzerland. MBA AG is a VRP SA subsidiary based in Boussens near Lausanne.

In April 2024, Konecranes acquired the business of German crane and service supplier Kocks Kranbau, giving it access to new European and global customers.

