Real Estate Agent Billy Houston of Billy Houston Group Shares Insights as TVA Lake Levels Expert in HelloNation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do seasonal water fluctuations affect lakefront property in East Tennessee? In a comprehensive feature for HelloNation , Billy Houston of the Billy Houston Group in Knoxville explains the importance of understanding year-round water levels when evaluating lakeside real estate. Many lakes in the region, including Norris, Fort Loudoun, Cherokee, and Watts Bar, are managed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which adjusts water levels to meet operational needs such as hydroelectric power, flood control, and recreation.

Houston highlights that these adjustments, particularly the winter drawdowns on lakes like Norris, can expose shorelines, reduce dock access, and alter the visual appeal of the waterfront. Even more stable bodies of water like Fort Loudoun experience fluctuations that can impact shallow coves or landscaping decisions. For buyers, this means dock usability, shoreline maintenance, and property aesthetics vary significantly across seasons. Reviewing TVA lake levels and topographic maps is essential for identifying whether a property’s water access remains functional throughout the year or only during warmer months.

As detailed in Understanding Year-Round Water Levels in Knoxville-Area Lakes , Houston stresses the value of working with a real estate professional who understands shoreline management in East Tennessee. An experienced agent can help interpret TVA regulations, assess elevation data, and match properties to a buyer’s seasonal priorities and usage expectations.

