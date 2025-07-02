Sixth Street Completes Acquisition of Enstar

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the closing of its acquisition by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, for $338.00 in cash per ordinary share, representing a total equity value of $5.1 billion. Liberty Strategic Capital, J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, and other institutional investors also participated in the transaction.

“This is a major moment for Enstar as we begin our next chapter as a private company,” said Enstar’s Chief Executive Officer Dominic Silvester. “Together with Sixth Street, we will build on our position as a leading global (re)insurance group, delivering innovative solutions to our partners and maintaining our competitive advantage. I’d like to thank our employees, past and present, whose contributions have been instrumental to achieving this milestone.”

“Enstar is a compelling company with a robust business model and an exceptional management team,” said Michael Muscolino, Co-Founder and Partner at Sixth Street. “We are thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to partnering with Dominic and the rest of the Enstar team to help them execute on their existing strategy.”

In connection with the closing of the transaction, Enstar notified The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) that Enstar intends to voluntarily withdraw its depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Share, Series D, par value $1.00 per share, and its depositary shares, each representing a 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Share, Series E, par value $1.00 per share (collectively, the “depositary shares”) from listing on NASDAQ and registration pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Enstar expects to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about July 14, 2025, relating to delisting and deregistering of the depositary shares. Enstar has not arranged, and does not intend to arrange, for listing and/or registration of the depositary shares on another national securities exchange or for quotation of the depositary shares in a quotation medium.

The transaction was announced on July 29, 2024, and approved by Enstar shareholders at the Company’s Special General Meeting of Shareholders on November 6, 2024. With the completion of the acquisition, Enstar’s ordinary shares will no longer be listed publicly, and Enstar will continue operations as a privately held, standalone company. The Company will continue to operate under the Enstar name.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Enstar and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal advisors. Ardea Partners LP, Barclays PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to Sixth Street and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as legal advisors.

About Enstar

Enstar is a global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 120 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $115 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and “One Team” culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 650 team members including over 280 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

