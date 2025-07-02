Singapore, Singapore , July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 rankings highlight category specialists who perform well in distinct markets and business requirements.This report arrives as the global EOR market value is projected to grow from USD 5.23 billion in 2024 to USD 9.17 billion by 2033, according to Business Research Insights. Companies are increasingly selecting EOR providers based on specific regional expertise and business model alignment rather than generic solutions.

Employ Borderless announces its annual assessment of the top Employer of Record services, identifying seven industry leaders after evaluating 25+ global employment platforms. The 2025 rankings highlight category specialists who perform well in distinct markets and business requirements.

This report arrives as the global EOR market value is projected to grow from USD 5.23 billion in 2024 to USD 9.17 billion by 2033, according to Business Research Insights. Companies are increasingly selecting EOR providers based on specific regional expertise and business model alignment rather than generic solutions.

"The EOR market has changed significantly with providers now specializing in distinct niches rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions," said Robbin Schuchmann, Co-founder of Employ Borderless. "This year's analysis reveals clear category leaders who perform well in specific regions, company sizes, and operational requirements."

Following months of platform analysis, pricing comparisons, and user experience testing, Employ Borderless identifies the category-leading Employer of Record services for 2025.

Rippling - Best for EU operations Remote - Best for IP protection Multiplier - Best for Asia-Pacific markets Remofirst - Best for budget-conscious startups Deel - Best for worldwide coverage JustWorks - Best for US operations Oyster - Best for transparent pricing

Paul Jansen, Co-founder of Employ Borderless, noted the industry's movement toward specialization. "The most successful EOR providers in 2025 have stopped trying to be everything to everyone. Instead, they've focused on specific strengths, whether that's regional compliance expertise, particular company sizes, or unique service offerings."

Research highlights from the 2025 evaluation include the following findings.

Rippling secured the EU operations category by establishing its European headquarters in Dublin and developing a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance functions. Companies report improved operational efficiency when using a single system rather than managing separate platforms.

Remote earned recognition in IP protection through SOC 2 certification and its Remote IP Guard technology. Organizations handling sensitive information prefer Remote's direct entity ownership model over third-party partnerships.

Multiplier captured the Asia-Pacific category with focused expertise in Singapore, Australia, and Japan markets. The platform's same-day onboarding capability has attracted companies requiring rapid international expansion.

Remofirst claimed the startup category by simplifying international hiring processes. Small businesses favor the platform's five-day setup timeline and absence of hidden fees during onboarding.

Deel achieved worldwide coverage leadership through local entities in 120 countries. Companies frequently cite the contractor-to-employee conversion feature as a key differentiator for workforce flexibility.

JustWorks captured the US operations category with its integrated approach combining EOR and domestic PEO services. Small businesses favor the platform's ability to manage both international and domestic employees from a single system, with many citing the streamlined onboarding process as a key advantage.

Oyster won the transparency category through clear pricing structures and user interface design. Companies value the predictable fee model and recent addition of global payroll capabilities for existing international operations.

"These providers represent the new reality of EOR services," concluded Robbin Schuchmann. "Success now depends on deep specialization rather than broad mediocrity. Companies that match their specific needs with the right category leader will see significantly better outcomes than those selecting based on name recognition alone."

The shift toward specialized EOR providers reflects broader changes in how companies approach international expansion. Rather than one-size-fits-all solutions, businesses increasingly value providers who understand their particular challenges, whether regulatory, operational, or financial.

For complete analysis methodology and detailed provider comparisons, including specific use cases for each category winner, visit the Employ Borderless website.

About Employ Borderless

Employ Borderless conducts independent research on global employment solutions, providing fact-based evaluations to help businesses make informed decisions about international workforce expansion. The organization maintains editorial independence and accepts no compensation from reviewed providers.

Contact information

Media inquiries and research questions. Robbin Schuchmann at robbin@employborderless.com.