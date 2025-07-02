Tired of saying “WHAT” at dinner?

WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s an experience we all know too well. You’re sitting in a restaurant with your loved ones, hoping for a peaceful meal and some real conversation, but instead, you’re raising your voice, repeating yourself, or just giving up halfway through. They’re nodding politely, but they didn’t catch a word you said. You’re not alone. And neither are they.

In fact, over 800 million people worldwide are considered noise-sensitive whether due to age, hearing loss, burnout, or just a personal need for quiet. Yet, only your previous experiences or the vague reviews of a restaurant could help you find a quiet place to eat or sleep while travelling. This is what Silencio aims to change.

Silencio has built the world’s largest decentralized sound data network, with over 1 million individuals contributing real-world noise measurements in more than 180 countries directly from their smart-phones in an entirely GDPR compliant approach. Just like Google reviews give you insights into how good a place is, Silencio creates a historic noise level review tailored to any specific location or venue. Now, in order to solve the #1 complaints for hotels globally, all of that data is being put to work in the simplest, most useful way imaginable.

The Silencio Soundcheck Chrome Extension is a lightweight, seamless tool that lets you preview real-world noise levels directly while browsing platforms like Google Maps, Airbnb, or Booking.com. It works silently in the background, adding a discreet sound score to each listing. These scores are powered by verified, on-the-ground data, not reviews, not guesses. If a place is next to a busy road, or underneath a flight path, or happens to be a quiet haven away from the noise, you’ll know it before you ever step foot inside.

There’s nothing to learn, no app to open, no friction. Just clarity, right when you need it.

This matters. Because noise is more than simply an inconvenience. Noise is directly linked to stress, sleep problems, reduced focus, and long-term health effects. Silencio’s Soundcheck is about giving people back control in a world that’s increasingly loud. It’s about helping a parent hear their child at dinner. Helping a freelancer find that quiet café for an important call. Helping a traveler find rest instead of regret.

And the best part? All Basic functionalities are free.

The Silencio Soundcheck Chrome Extension is available now.

About Silencio: Silencio is the world’s first decentralized and largest noise data engine. With +1 million contributors in 180+ countries, the network helps people find, understand, and avoid unwanted noise, one decibel at a time.

