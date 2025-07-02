Dove Celebrates Sixth National CROWN Day on July 3 by Spotlighting the Next Generation of Crown Leaders

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dove and the CROWN Coalition will celebrate the sixth annual National CROWN Day, also known as Black Hair Independence Day, on July 3rd, commemorating the inaugural signing of the first CROWN Act on July 3, 2019. The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is legislation that prohibits race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and K-12 public schools.

2025 National CROWN Day highlights include:

The debut of 6-year-old global music star Van Van’ s original music video, “ Wear Your CROWN,” celebrating hair pride and inspiring self-love among the next generation Teaser here: http://bit.ly/3FZgWEY . The song will be available on all streaming platforms on July 3.

Newscasters across the country once again wearing their “Natural Hair on Air”

A nationwide call-to-action to join the celebration by posting photos using the free, custom photo filter on TheCROWNAct.com and #CROWNLOVE hashtag across social





“Dove is proud to celebrate the incredible impact of the CROWN movement over the past six years on this special annual holiday,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Unilever's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. “This year, we are honored to shine a light on young CROWN leaders like Van Van and Faith Fennidy who embody the spirit of the movement and inspire others to embrace the beauty of natural hair and protective styles."

Visit Dove.com/CROWN to learn more about the CROWN movement and take action by signing the official CROWN Act petition. Be sure to tag @Dove, @TheCrownAct and #CROWNLOVE on all CROWN Day celebration posts.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition was formed in 2019 by founding members Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color of Change to “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” This alliance was formed to create a more equitable and inclusive experience for Black consumers by advancing race-based hair discrimination legislation known as the CROWN Act. The CROWN Coalition now includes over 100 community organizations working toward real, actionable change.



The CROWN Coalition was created by Dove, along with a team of Black women, including Esi Eggleston Bracey (Unilever's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer), Dr. Adjoa B. Asamoah (CEO of ABA Consulting), Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (Managing Partner of Seven Elements Group) and Kelli Joy Richardson (CEO of House of JOY).



To date, the CROWN Act legislation (and/or Executive Orders) inspired by the CROWN Act has been enacted in 27 states and 56 municipalities , positively impacting the lives of more than 31 million Black people in the US.

The 27 states include California, New York, New Jersey (2019); Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland (2020); Connecticut, Delaware, New Mexico*, Nebraska*, Nevada, Oregon*, Illinois* (2021); Maine, Tennessee*, Louisiana*, Alaska*, Massachusetts (2022); and Minnesota, Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, Arizona (2023), Vermont, Kentucky and New Hampshire (2024). *Legislation inspired by the CROWN Act.



About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For nearly 70 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.





